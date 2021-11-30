GICC fields small numbers

The numbers may be small but Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling coach Zach Schroder remains positive.

The Crusaders have only nine wrestlers out with no seniors, but Schroder said he’s been liking what he has seen out of the Crusaders so far.

“It’s going very well. The team is coming to every practice ready to work,” he said. “They are paying attention and are working hard. We had a great offseason so I’m hoping it will pay off for those kids.”

Ben Alberts returns to the lineup after missing last season because of a labrum injury. The Crusader junior was a state qualifier as a freshman during the 2019-20 season.

Schroder said Alberts has put in a lot of work during the offseason to get ready for the season after missing last year.

“Ben’s ready to go and is looking forward to the season,” Schroder said. “He went to a lot of camps in the offseason to make himself a better wrestler and excelled at them.

“He’s been a great leader and is super helpful to the other kids. He’s been pushing the pace in practice and setting the bar as we want as wrestlers. He’s ready to have a good year.”