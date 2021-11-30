GICC fields small numbers

The numbers may be small but Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling coach Zach Schroder remains positive.
The Crusaders have only nine wrestlers out with no seniors, but Schroder said he’s been liking what he has seen out of the Crusaders so far.
“It’s going very well. The team is coming to every practice ready to work,” he said. “They are paying attention and are working hard. We had a great offseason so I’m hoping it will pay off for those kids.”
Ben Alberts returns to the lineup after missing last season because of a labrum injury. The Crusader junior was a state qualifier as a freshman during the 2019-20 season.
Schroder said Alberts has put in a lot of work during the offseason to get ready for the season after missing last year.
“Ben’s ready to go and is looking forward to the season,” Schroder said. “He went to a lot of camps in the offseason to make himself a better wrestler and excelled at them.
“He’s been a great leader and is super helpful to the other kids. He’s been pushing the pace in practice and setting the bar as we want as wrestlers. He’s ready to have a good year.”
Sam Mueller and Hunter Borges are the other returning letterwinners for GICC, while Austin Miller — along with freshmen Axel Escalante, Joe Messere, Gabe Rief and Lucas Williams — are other newcomers.
“All those guys have been working hard,” Schroder said. “Sam and Hunter were freshmen last year so I’m hoping the growth from one year will be good. They’ll understand things a lot better too and they have gotten a lot stronger too.
“A lot of the other kids wrestled in junior high so they’ll pick up on things.”
Schroder said one of the things he wants the Crusader wrestlers to do is try and go a full six minutes and stayed focused all the time in every match.
“I want kids to last the whole match and give themselves a chance at the end,” Schroder said. “I want them to stay focused in matches like we have in practices the last few weeks. I think the time districts come around, I think we’ll be successful.”
The Crusaders open their season at the Broken Bow Invite Saturday.