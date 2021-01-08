GICC holds off Kearney Catholic to stay unbeaten

KEARNEY - Grand Island Central Catholic’s girls survived two layup attempts by Kearney Catholic’s Ashley Keck in the last 11 seconds to get away with a 38-36 victory Friday night to stay unbeaten.

Playing without 6-foot sophomore starter Lucy Ghaifan, who is in Africa visiting relatives, the Crusaders struggled to find an offensive rhythm throughout the night and trailed the Stars 31-27 with five minutes to play.

But an 8-0 run put the Crusaders ahead by four with two minutes to go.

“They ran a couple nice pick and rolls with Chloe (Cloud) down low ... and she was able to convert,” Kearney Catholic coach Rick Petri said. “And then, we play great defense on (Rylie) Rice and she banks in a three. ... Some of those things you can’t control. I mean, hand in her face, force her to shoot a long shot that goes in.

“But good teams find a way to win and they did tonight.”

Rice and Cloud scored four points each in the mini-run and Cloud hit two more free throws with 42 seconds left. Both finished in double figures as Cloud led the team with 12 points and Rice scored 10.

However, the excitement wasn’t over.