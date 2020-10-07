GICC hosting always-tough Centennial Conference Tournament

Year in and year out, the Centennial Conference has always been known to have a difficult tournament.

This year appears to be no different.

While it may not appear to be one of the strongest like in years past, there are still quality teams that will take part in it.

Five of the 10 teams are ranked in this week’s Omaha World-Herald rankings.

Four of those teams are in Class C-1 with No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (No. 1 seed), No. 4 Kearney Catholic (No. 2 seed), No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran and No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia. No. 9 Fremont Bergan is only team in D-1.

GICC and Kearney Catholic will both host a few matches on Thursday. GICC will host the remaining matches on Saturday with the championship match being set for 4 p.m.

Crusader coach Sharon Zavala said she considers the conference tournament to be like a mini state tournament.

“It always feels that way,” she said. “The tournament is tough and sometimes tougher than the actual state tournament. This year is a pretty balanced and loaded field. All of the teams come from competitive programs.”