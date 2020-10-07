GICC hosting always-tough Centennial Conference Tournament

Year in and year out, the Centennial Conference has always been known to have a difficult tournament.
This year appears to be no different.
While it may not appear to be one of the strongest like in years past, there are still quality teams that will take part in it.
Five of the 10 teams are ranked in this week’s Omaha World-Herald rankings.
Four of those teams are in Class C-1 with No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (No. 1 seed), No. 4 Kearney Catholic (No. 2 seed), No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran and No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia. No. 9 Fremont Bergan is only team in D-1.
GICC and Kearney Catholic will both host a few matches on Thursday. GICC will host the remaining matches on Saturday with the championship match being set for 4 p.m.
Crusader coach Sharon Zavala said she considers the conference tournament to be like a mini state tournament.
“It always feels that way,” she said. “The tournament is tough and sometimes tougher than the actual state tournament. This year is a pretty balanced and loaded field. All of the teams come from competitive programs.”
One of the reasons the tournament is always challenging is because of the tradition of the teams. Columbus Scotus has a state record 15 state championships, while GICC is third with 10. St. Cecilia has seven while Kearney Catholic has four state titles. Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran each have two, while Bergan, Omaha Concordia and David City Aquinas each have one.
Last year, Lincoln Lutheran captured the Class C-1 state title, while GICC won C-2. Also, St. Cecilia was second in C-2, while Bergan was runner-up in D-1 and Bishop Neumann was a state qualifier in C-2.
Zavala said she expects each match during this year’s tournament to be challenging.
“It’s going to be a grind every match, especially since a few teams will be
playing five matches in three days,” Zavala said. “You just have to be ready to play. The winner needs to be on the top of their game each match.”
Centennial Conference Tournament
Thursday
Pool A
At GICC
South gym - SG; North gym - NG
Grand Island CC vs. Aquinas (SG); Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Lincoln Christian (NG), 5 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian (NG); Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Aquinas (NG), 6 p.m.
Grand Island CC vs. Lincoln Lutheran (SG), 7 p.m.
Pool B
At Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic vs. Bishop Neumann; Columbus Scotus vs. Omaha Concordia, 5 p.m.
Fremont Bergan vs. Omaha Concordia; Columbus Scotus vs. Bishop Neumann, 6 p.m.
Kearney Catholic vs. Fremont Bergan, 7 p.m.
Saturday
At GICC
South gym - SG; North gym - NG
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Hastings St. Cecilia (SG); Fremont Bergan vs. Columbus Scotus (NG), 10 a.m.
Grand Island CC vs. Lincoln Christian (SG); Kearney Catholic vs. Omaha Concordia (NG), 11 a.m.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Aquinas (SG); Fremont Bergan vs. Bishop Neumann (NG), noon
Grand Island CC vs. Hastings St. Cecilia (SG); Kearney Catholic vs. Columbus Scotus (NG), 1 p.m.
Aquinas vs. Lincoln Christian (SG); Bishop Neumann vs. Omaha Concordia (NG), 2 p.m.
3rd/4th match A-2 vs. B-2 (SG); 5th-6th match A-3 vs. B-3 (NG), 3 p.m.
Championship match (SG), 4 p.m.
St. Paul earns No. 1 seed in Lou-Platte Tournament
St. Paul will be the No. 1 seed in this year’s Lou-Platte Conference tournament.
The Class C-1 No. 2 Wildcats will be looking for their fifth consecutive conference tournament title and have the chance to do that at home.
Ord is the No. 2 seed, while Centura is the No. 3 seed.
The first-round matches will be played at the home sites on Monday, while all Tuesday and Thursday matches will be played at St. Paul. The championship is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lou-Platte Conference Tournament
Monday
At Home sites
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Central City at St. Paul , 6 p.m.
Match 2 — ALC-CC winner at St. Paul , 7 p.m.
Match 3 — Doniphan-Trumbull at Wood River, 7 p.m.
Match 4 — Gibbon at Centura, 7 p.m.
Match 5 — Ravenna at Ord, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
At St. Paul
Semifinals
Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday
At St. Paul
Main gym — MG; Secondary gym — SG
Match 8 — Match 5 loser vs. Match 1 loser (SG), 5 p.m.
Match 9 — Match 2 loser vs. Match 4 loser (MG), 5 p.m.
Match 10 — Match 8 winner vs. Match 3 loser (SG), 6 p.m.
Match 11 — Third-place match (MG), 6 p.m.
Match 12 — Fifth-place match (SG), 7 p.m.
Match 13 — Championship match (MG), 7 p.m.
Softball
Northwest, GICC to host district finals Friday
Both Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic will play for berths to the state softball tournament Friday.
Both teams will play in the best 2-of-3 series at the Vet’s Complex.
Northwest, rated No. 4 in Class B, will host No. 10 Bennington in the B-4 district final on Field C. First game starts at noon.
GICC hosts Wayne in the B-6 district final on Field F. First game starts at 1 p.m.
Hastings, Adams Central, Hastings St. Cecilia and Central City will also play for state berths Friday.
Hastings hosts Adams Central in the B-2 district final on Field No. 1 at Bill Smith Softball Complex Friday. First game starts at noon.
St. Cecilia takes on Freeman in the C-6 final on Field No. 3 at the Bill Smith Complex Friday. First game begins at noon.
Central City will play Tekamah-Herman in the C-8 final at the Central City Softball Complex Friday. First game starts at noon.
