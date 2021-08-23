GICC pulls away to defeat St. Paul

It wasn’t pretty, but Grand Island Central Catholic will take its 9-4 victory over St. Paul on Monday.

The Crusaders scored in every inning but only managed a total of three hits. Six St. Paul errors led to five unearned runs.

“With this group, we’re going to take all the wins we can get,” Central Catholic coach Brock Culler said. “I just told them our pitching and our defense are playing well enough so far this year to win games. We’re losing them at the plate.

“This one was just a mess. I don’t know how many runners we left on tonight. I don’t even know if I want to look. We couldn’t get a bunt down. We couldn’t move runners. Our baserunning wasn’t all that great. We didn’t square up anything at all. We all need to do a better job of getting things going offensively.”

The Crusaders left 13 runners on base.

“We’re going to run into some big offenses, and we’re not going to be able to keep up with them if this doesn’t go away,” Culler said.

Defense played a big role for GICC (3-2) early on. The Crusaders got two runners out at home and got Amber Kosmicki out trying to stretch a double into a triple.