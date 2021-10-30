GICC rolls past Omaha Roncalli to secure 33rd state tournament berth

The Crusaders quickly eliminated any possibility of it happening for a third time on Saturday. They jumped out to an 11-3 lead over the Crimson Pride (20-15) in the first set and quickly took control early in each of the next two sets, too.

“We were all in rhythm, and it was fun to play, too,” Cloud said. “Our passes were right to our setter so our hitters could hit.”

The performance exceeded Zavala’s high expectations.

“It went better than I had hoped,” she said. “I thought we played well. Our size bothered them, and we did a good job on defense and serving. We played a complete game, and that’s what happens.”

Alyssa Wilson helped spark the early lead with three consecutive aces. She finished with seven aces while GICC had a total of 13.

“It just helps when your servers are serving tough,” Zavala said. “It just makes things go smoothly. She did a nice job. We call it a ‘turkey’ when you get three (aces) in a row, and she had a couple turkeys today.”

Wilson said the key to her serving success was the same thing that led to the team’s success throughout this season.