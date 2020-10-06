GICC’s Angela Messere, Broken Bow takes C-4 titles

Messere moved to Grand Island from Fair Lawn, New Jersey, over the summer. Hanssen said the other players accepted her right away.

“Her coming in this year made us a better team,” she said. “They just get along with her so well. We really enjoy having her and she sets the tone for us.”

Messere will have company at the state meet as the Crusaders qualified their entire team. She will be joined by teammates Ashlynn Kucra (101), Ember Kleint (105), Kennedi Henke (115) and Maddie Logue (130). She said going to state as a team is just as exciting as winning the individual district title.

“We are so happy that we are going to state and I have faith that we are going to do very well down there next week,” Messere said.

Hanssen said she’s happy to be taking the girls team down to state as well. GICC finished six strokes ahead of Cozad for the final spot.

“We knew coming in it was going to be very close to qualifying,” she said. “But the kids came in and just played great and did what they had to do.”

Meanwhile, Broken Bow had all five golfers place in the top 10 en route to the district title.