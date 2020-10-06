GICC’s Angela Messere, Broken Bow takes C-4 titles

A strong start gave Angela Messere all the confidence she needed.
The Grand Island Central Catholic junior shot pars on her first four holes and didn’t let up in capturing the individual title of the Class C, District 4 meet Tuesday at Indianhead Golf Club.
Messere fired an 80 to take the title, while Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson was one stroke behind.
Broken Bow easily claimed the team title with a 353, while Minden was second with a 400 and GICC placed third with a 401. The top three teams and top 10 individuals qualify to the state golf meet, which will be held at the Elks Country Club in Columbus Monday and Tuesday.
Messere said that start set the tone for her, even though she did fire eight bogeys.
“I felt really good when I came off of 1, 2 and the 3 holes and I was like ‘I got this’ and I felt I was very consistent to start the day,” she said. “I felt I was on fire, then as the day went on, I didn’t feel any dips or anything. I just felt it was positive the whole day.”
Crusader coach Dee Hanssen said she was pleased with how Messere golfed, especially when she got into some trouble on the par-4, hole 6 where she shot a bogey.
“She shot the ball behind a tree and she just played it so smart. She just chipped it out and played that hole very well,” Hanssen said. “That showed great maturity on her part.”
Messere moved to Grand Island from Fair Lawn, New Jersey, over the summer. Hanssen said the other players accepted her right away.
“Her coming in this year made us a better team,” she said. “They just get along with her so well. We really enjoy having her and she sets the tone for us.”
Messere will have company at the state meet as the Crusaders qualified their entire team. She will be joined by teammates Ashlynn Kucra (101), Ember Kleint (105), Kennedi Henke (115) and Maddie Logue (130). She said going to state as a team is just as exciting as winning the individual district title.
“We are so happy that we are going to state and I have faith that we are going to do very well down there next week,” Messere said.
Hanssen said she’s happy to be taking the girls team down to state as well. GICC finished six strokes ahead of Cozad for the final spot.
“We knew coming in it was going to be very close to qualifying,” she said. “But the kids came in and just played great and did what they had to do.”
Meanwhile, Broken Bow had all five golfers place in the top 10 en route to the district title.
While Johnson, who fired a 38 on the front nine, was the leader for the Indians, Emily Custer came in fifth with an 87. Madison Jackson took seventh with a 90, while Avery Campbell and Graycee Oeltjen came in ninth and 10th as both fired a 95.
Broken Bow set a school record for 18 holes with a 346 at the Southwest Conference tournament in Cozad this past week, so coach Kelly Cooksley felt good going into the meet.
“We’re starting to play our best golf of the year and have been playing well the best couple of weeks,” he said. “Getting all five golfers to medal is really something, especially at districts.
“I’m just really happy for the girls with the way they golfed. Hopefully we can keep it going next week.”
