GICC, St. Paul to meet in C1-9 final

That carried to the rest of the match as St. Paul jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the second and 8-1 in the third and was never threatened after that.

DT coach Gina Fitch said grabbing the first set could have done wonders for the Cardinals.

“We’re a team that plays on momentum and grabbing that first set would have given us momentum for the rest of the match. But then getting into those holes in the next two sets was too much to overcome, especially against a team like St. Paul,” she said

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sophie Fitch led Doniphan-Trumbull with nine kills, while Emily Shimmin dished out 16 assists.

The Cardinals end the season at 16-13. Fitch said Doniphan-Trumbull had a good season, especially with the players dealing the tragedy of losing a classmate who was killed in a car accident in the middle of the season.

“They had so much stuff thrown at them that teenagers shouldn’t have to go through,” she said. “This taught us that volleyball is secondary and the big picture is for us to go out and have fun and make memories and we did that this year, even though we weren’t ready for our season to be done.”