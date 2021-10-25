GICC, St. Paul to meet in C1-9 final

The top two seeds in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 tournament came out and took care of business on the opening night.
No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic and No. 6 St. Paul set up the showdown Tuesday after coming away with sweeps Monday at GICC.
St. Paul earned its way to the final after defeating Doniphan-Trumbull 25-23, 25-18, 25-9.
It was a match that a lot different than when the Wildcats earned a 3-1 win over Doniphan-Trumbull on Oct. 7 when the Cardinals were close to forcing a fifth set.
This time, the Wildcats had a balanced attack that featured 48 kills, including 14 from
Jenna Jakubowski and 12 more from Clara Kunze. Setter Olivia Poppert dished out 34 set assists.
“Our offense was really clicking today and I was proud to see that,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “I don’t think we’ve been that smooth all season. We’ve got enough good passes to where Olivia had at least two options and that makes us tough to stop because she’s a good setter who delivers a good ball to our hitters.”
But St. Paul had a battle in the opening set. Doniphan-Trumbull rallied from an early 13-7 deficit to tie the match at 23-all. Jessica Vetick had back-to-back kills to give the Wildcats the opening set.
That carried to the rest of the match as St. Paul jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the second and 8-1 in the third and was never threatened after that.
DT coach Gina Fitch said grabbing the first set could have done wonders for the Cardinals.
“We’re a team that plays on momentum and grabbing that first set would have given us momentum for the rest of the match. But then getting into those holes in the next two sets was too much to overcome, especially against a team like St. Paul,” she said
Sophie Fitch led Doniphan-Trumbull with nine kills, while Emily Shimmin dished out 16 assists.
The Cardinals end the season at 16-13. Fitch said Doniphan-Trumbull had a good season, especially with the players dealing the tragedy of losing a classmate who was killed in a car accident in the middle of the season.
“They had so much stuff thrown at them that teenagers shouldn’t have to go through,” she said. “This taught us that volleyball is secondary and the big picture is for us to go out and have fun and make memories and we did that this year, even though we weren’t ready for our season to be done.”
As for St. Paul, Koehn-Fairbanks said it will be a challenge to go against the size that GICC has with four 6-foot players. He said feel first contact will be key for St. Paul, who has now won 18 consecutive matches.
“They are big and physical and they have good volleyball players,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “They know what they are doing. Our serving and passing will have to be on tomorrow just like it was tonight. We’ll have to play our best match tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, GICC easily advanced to the final after defeating Central City 25-7, 25-7, 25-8 in the opening match.
The Crusaders used a lot of players in the lineup as they had 10 ace serves and 36 kills.
Chloe Cloud led the way with 10 kills and two blocks, while Avery Kelly and Hadlee Hasselmann each recorded seven kills. Carolyn Maser dished out 25 assists, while Kylee Hasselman had 11. Alyssa Wilson, Gracie Woods and Hannah Gellatly each led the defense with four digs.
GICC coach Sharon Zavala liked what she saw, especially from her second group, who played the entire third set.
“I thought my second group did a great job. That group battles the top group every day in practice and it’s always close,” Zavala said. “They just had to get a little more organized as some did play some new positions. But overall, I thought we played well. We served well and were just in system a lot. I thought Central City really played hard. They dug a lot of balls.”
Marissa Crumrine led the Bison with four kills, while Elaina McHargue had two. Brookly Richardson had seven set assists.