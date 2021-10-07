GICC starts 2-0 in Centennial Conference tournament

The Centennial Conference Tournament is going to be a grind all the way through.
Grand Island Central Catholic found that out during the first day.
The Class C-1 No. 2 Crusaders had their battles, but found a way to stay undefeated at 22-0 on the season.
GICC defeated Lincoln Christian 25-23, 25-17 and Class D-1 No. 3 Fremont Bergan 25-21, 25-27, 25-16 during Thursday’s action at Central Catholic.
Crusader coach Sharon Zavala said she expected some tough tests from Christian and Bergan.
“We played two very good teams I felt,” Zavala said. “Lincoln Christian is very solid with a nice setter and Bergan is a very good balanced team. They passed and serve received about as well as any team we faced this season.”
Central Catholic had to come from behind in the first set against Christian. It trailed 20-14 but got back into it thanks to the serving of Kylee Hasselman and Maddie Weyers. Hasselman delivered a pair of ace serves to help GICC tie the set at 21-all.
After Christian scored the next two points to take a 23-21 lead, a Gracie Woods kill gave serve back to GICC and Weyers served a 3-0 run which included an ace to help the hosts take the first set. Alyssa Wilson delivered a kill to give them the win.
“Maddie and Kylee came in and really got us going,” Zavala said. “I thought the subs were key for us.”
The second set was all Central Catholic as it got out to a 22-12 lead.
Woods and Chloe Cloud led GICC with six kills, while Carolyn Maser dished out 20 assists. Wilson led the defense with 11 digs, while Woods had 10.
“I felt we were more in sync in the second set,” Zavala said.
After taking the first set of its next match, GICC was down for most of the second, but tied it at 24-all on a Cloud kill and took it to match point at 25-24 on a Bergan error. But the Knights stayed alive as Paige Frickenstein and Linden Nosal had back-to-back kills, followed by a Crusader error.
But Jenna Heidelk helped GICC regain control as she served an 8-0 run with a pair of aces take a 14-3 lead. Lucy Ghaifan and Woods each had two kills, while Ghaifan added a block during the run.
The lead grew to 23-10. Bergan went on a 6-0 run to get back into the match but a Wilson kill and a Bergan error ended the match.
“That was just a tough match for us. They made things difficult for us,” Zavala said. “I didn’t feel like we served the greatest but they passed very well until the third set when Jenna had that run with a couple of ace serves to get us going.”
Woods led the way with 12 kills, while Ghaifan and Cloud each added nine. Maser had 25 assists and led the defense with 20 digs, while Heidelk added 19.
The Crusaders will head to Lincoln Christian for the reminder of the tournament on Saturday. They will play Concordia at 11 a.m. and No. 9 Wahoo Neumann at 1 p.m.
The other side of the bracket features No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, No. 2 Kearney Catholic and C-2 No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia, along with Columbus Scotus and David City Aquinas. The championship match is set for 4 p.m.
“There are a lot of good teams in this conference. Every game is going to be tough on Saturday. So we’ll just have to recover from this one and go over a few things tomorrow,” Zavala said.
Lincoln Christian (9-12) 23 17
Grand Island CC 25 25
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN (Kills-aces-blocks) — Lauren Swan 4-0-1, Brielle Power 2-1-0, Addie Ehlers 6-0-1, Isabelle McEwen 2-0-0, Jenna Wiltfong 8-0-1, Haley Benes 2-0-0, Sarah Cunningham 0-4-0, Paisley Darst 0-0-0.
GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Tristyn Hedman 2-0-0, Avery Kelly 1-0-2, Jenna Heidelk 0-0-0, Alyssa Wilson 3-0-0, Carolyn Maser 1-0-0, Maddie Weyers 0-2-0, Chloe Cloud 6-0-2, Gracie Woods 6-0-0, Kylee Hasselmann 0-2-0, Lucy Ghaifan 10-0-0.
SET ASSISTS — LC: Power 20, Darst 1. GICC: Maser 20, Heidelk 2, Cloud 1, Woods 1.
Fremont Bergan (18-8) 21 27 16
Grand Island CC (22-0) 25 25 25
FREMONT BERGAN (Kills-aces-blocks) — Summer Bojanski 0-0-0, Katilyn Mlnarik 6-0-1, Paige Frickenstein 8-0-0, Rebecca Baker 8-1-0, Sydney Meyer 0-1-0, Carlee Hapke 3-0-0, Linden Nosal 4-0-0, Addie Gilfry 1-0-0, Kennedy Bacon 9-0-0,
GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Tristyn Hedman 0-0-0, Avery Kelly 1-0-0, Jenna Heidelk 0-2-0, Alyssa Wilson 5-0-1, Carolyn Maser 2-0-1, Maddie Weyers 0-2-0, Chloe Cloud 9-0-3, Gracie Woods 12-0-2, Kylee Hasselmann 0-1-0, Lucy Ghaifan 9-0-1.
SET ASSISTS — FB: Baker 23. Hapke 4. GICC: Maser 25, Heidelk 2, Ghaifan 1, Woods 1.