GICC starts 2-0 in Centennial Conference tournament

“Maddie and Kylee came in and really got us going,” Zavala said. “I thought the subs were key for us.”

The second set was all Central Catholic as it got out to a 22-12 lead.

Woods and Chloe Cloud led GICC with six kills, while Carolyn Maser dished out 20 assists. Wilson led the defense with 11 digs, while Woods had 10.

“I felt we were more in sync in the second set,” Zavala said.

After taking the first set of its next match, GICC was down for most of the second, but tied it at 24-all on a Cloud kill and took it to match point at 25-24 on a Bergan error. But the Knights stayed alive as Paige Frickenstein and Linden Nosal had back-to-back kills, followed by a Crusader error.

But Jenna Heidelk helped GICC regain control as she served an 8-0 run with a pair of aces take a 14-3 lead. Lucy Ghaifan and Woods each had two kills, while Ghaifan added a block during the run.

The lead grew to 23-10. Bergan went on a 6-0 run to get back into the match but a Wilson kill and a Bergan error ended the match.