GICC suffers first loss, responds in finishing third at Centennial Conference tourney

LINCOLN — After suffering its first loss of the season, Class C-1, No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic regrouped to finish third in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

The Crusaders opened the day with a 25-12, 25-14 win over Omaha Concordia. Gracie Woods led GICC with six points, while Chloe Cloud chipped in five and had four blocks. Carolyn Maser dished out 13 assists and eight digs, while Jenna Heidelk also had eight digs.

GICC then fell to No. 9 Wahoo Neumann 25-18, 25-18 for its first loss of the season. Cloud led the way with eight kills, while Woods and Lucy Ghaifan each chipped in six. Maser had 21 assists, while Heidelk led the defense with 10 digs.

The Crusaders bounced back to defeat Columbus Scotus 15-25, 25-18, 25-13. Woods pounded down nine kills, while Alyssa Wilson and Ghaifan each had eight. Maser had 28 assists. Heidelk had 11 digs, while Woods and Wilson each had 10.

GICC will play Scotus on Tuesday at Central Catholic.