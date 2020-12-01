GICC to field small team this season

The numbers may be small, but Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling coach Zach Schroder is remaining optimistic on the upcoming season.
The Crusaders will have only six wrestlers on the team, but Schroder said he has liked what he has seen from the wrestlers during the first few days of practices.
“I think we have a great group of kids this year,” he said. “They have been one of the best teams I’ve coached in my nine years here. They want to learn, want to get better and they work very hard. I’ve been blessed to have kids like that.”
Unfortunately, the Crusaders will be without returning state qualifier Ben Alberts. The GICC sophomore had surgery on his labium and won’t wrestle this season.
“That is a big loss with him being our only state qualifier but it is what it is,” Schroder said. “I know he’ll work hard to get back on the mat next year.”
Senior Jackson Farias returns for the Crusaders and he’ll be at 106 pounds this season.
“He’s my lone senior this year and he’ll be at 106 for the fourth-straight season,” he said. “He’s one of the best kids here at GICC. He works hard in the classroom and on the mat. I really think with how hard he works and his leadership he’s showed in the last few weeks will pay off for him.”
The rest of the Crusaders will be freshmen, who will be Hunter Borges, Connor Johnson, Sam Mueller, Barret Obermiller and Kain Florence. Schroder said he’s been impressed with what he has seen from them so far in the young season.
“Those guys just want to work hard and I’ve been impressed,” Schroder said. “They have some experience as they wrestled in middle school.”
Schroder said the Crusaders might take their lumps early as they compete at the Broken Bow Invite Saturday,
“We know we’re not going to win every match but the losses we take, we’ll have to learn from them,” he said. “They will learn a lot this weekend because that is a good tournament to go to. It’s going to be an eye-opener. But I’m excited to get going and the kids are too. I think we’ve gotten better day by day.”
