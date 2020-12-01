GICC to field small team this season

The numbers may be small, but Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling coach Zach Schroder is remaining optimistic on the upcoming season.

The Crusaders will have only six wrestlers on the team, but Schroder said he has liked what he has seen from the wrestlers during the first few days of practices.

“I think we have a great group of kids this year,” he said. “They have been one of the best teams I’ve coached in my nine years here. They want to learn, want to get better and they work very hard. I’ve been blessed to have kids like that.”

Unfortunately, the Crusaders will be without returning state qualifier Ben Alberts. The GICC sophomore had surgery on his labium and won’t wrestle this season.

“That is a big loss with him being our only state qualifier but it is what it is,” Schroder said. “I know he’ll work hard to get back on the mat next year.”

Senior Jackson Farias returns for the Crusaders and he’ll be at 106 pounds this season.