GICC top seed in C-2 field; other area boys state tourney qualifiers to face each other

Five area boys basketball state qualifiers will play in a total of only three first-round games thanks to a pair of all-area matchups when play tips off in Lincoln next week.
All three games will take place on Wednesday, March 10 as part of the expanded five-day tournament.
The only team facing a non area opponent is Grand Island Central Catholic, the top seed in Class C-2.
The Crusader (22-4) open play in their class at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast against eighth-seeded Tri County (20-5).
The final game of the first day of play in Class C-1 will feature a rematch of the first game of last year’s tournament when third-seeded Adams Central (24-2) takes on sixth-seeded St. Paul (23-2).
The Patriots downed the Wildcats 46-33 on Dec. 15.
The Goldenrod Conference will tip off the Class D-1 tournament at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast when top-seeded Burwell (24-0) faces eighth-seeded Central Valley (17-6).
The Longhorns downed the Cougars 67-45 on Jan. 7.
The winners of those games advance to semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 11 or 12 with the finals taking place on March 13.
CLASS A
March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 seed Millard North (24-2) vs. No. 8 Millard South (11-11)
4 p.m.: No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) vs. No. 5 Millard West (17-5)
6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Bellevue West (23-2) vs. No. 7 Lincoln East (10-12)
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (22-2) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South (15-9)
Semifinals March 12: MN-MS winner vs. LPX-MW winner, 6:15 p.m.; BW-LE winner vs. OCP-PS winner, 8:30.
Final March 13: 7 p.m.
CLASS B
March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
9 a.m.: No. 1 seed Norris (18-2) vs. No. 8 Blair (11-11)
11:15 a.m.: No. 4 Platteview (20-4) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn (17-7)
March 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
9 a.m.: No. 2 Omaha Skutt (18-4) vs. No. 7 Waverly (15-6)
11:15 a.m.: No. 3 Elkhorn Mount Michael (20-3) vs. Beatrice (16-6)
Semifinals March 12: N-B winner vs. PV-E winner, 1:30 p.m.; OS-W winner vs. EMM-B winner, 4. Final March 13: 2 p.m.
CLASS C-1
March 10 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 seed Auburn (23-0) vs. No. 8 Pierce (21-4)
4 p.m.: No. 4 Omaha Concordia (21-4) vs. No. 5 Milford (26-0)
6:15 p.m.: No. 2 Kearney Catholic (23-2) vs. No. 7 Wayne (22-5)
8:30 p.m.: No. 3 Adams Central (24-2) vs. No. 6 St. Paul (23-2)
Semifinals March 12: A-P winner vs. OC-M winner, 9 a.m.; KC-W winner vs. AC-SP winner, 11:15. Final March 13: 10:45 a.m.
CLASS C-2
March 10 at Lincoln Northeast
11 a.m.: No. 1 seed Grand Island CC (22-4) vs. No. 8 Tri County (20-5)
1:30 p.m.: No. 4 Freeman (21-4) vs. No. 5 Hartington CC (19-6)
4 p.m.: No. 2 Yutan (22-2) vs. No. 7 Chase County (16-8)
6:30 p.m.: No. 3 Bridgeport (24-2) vs. No. 6 BRLD (18-4)
Semifinals March 11 at PBA: GICC-TC winner vs. F-HCC winner, 6:15 p.m.; Y-CC winner vs. B-BRLD winner, 8:30. Final March 13: 8:45 p.m.
CLASS D-1
March 10 at Lincoln Southeast
11 a.m.: No. 1 seed Burwell (24-0) vs. No. 8 Central Valley (17-6)
1:30 p.m.: No. 4 Howells-Dodge (18-8) vs. No. 5 Walthill (19-4)
4 p.m.: No. 2 Humphrey/LHF (19-5) vs. No. 7 Southern Valley (19-4)
6:30 p.m.: No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick’s (21-5) vs. No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield (20-4)
Semifinals March 11 at PBA: B-CV winner vs.HD-W winner, 1:30 p.m.; HLHF-SV winner vs. NPSP-AL winner, 4. Final March 13: 9 a.m.
CLASS D-2
March 10 at Lincoln East
11 a.m.: No. 1 seed O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) vs. No. 8 Osceola (20-6)
1:30 p.m.: No. 4 Lincoln Parkview (25-1) vs. No. 5 Loomis (22-4)
4 p.m.: No. 2 Mullen (23-3) vs. No. 7 Falls City SH (17-7)
6:30 p.m.: No. 3 Humphrey SF (20-4) vs. No. 6 Wynot (19-7)
Semifinals March 11 at PBA: OSM-O winner vs. LP-L winner, 9 a.m.; M-FCSH winner vs. HSF-W winner, 11:15. Final March 13, 3:45 p.m.
Third-place games at Lincoln North Star: March 12, D-2 at 9 a.m.; D-1 at 11:30 a.m.; C-2 at 2 p.m. March 13, C-1 at 9 a.m.