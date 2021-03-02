GICC top seed in C-2 field; other area boys state tourney qualifiers to face each other

Five area boys basketball state qualifiers will play in a total of only three first-round games thanks to a pair of all-area matchups when play tips off in Lincoln next week.

All three games will take place on Wednesday, March 10 as part of the expanded five-day tournament.

The only team facing a non area opponent is Grand Island Central Catholic, the top seed in Class C-2.

The Crusader (22-4) open play in their class at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast against eighth-seeded Tri County (20-5).

The final game of the first day of play in Class C-1 will feature a rematch of the first game of last year’s tournament when third-seeded Adams Central (24-2) takes on sixth-seeded St. Paul (23-2).

The Patriots downed the Wildcats 46-33 on Dec. 15.

The Goldenrod Conference will tip off the Class D-1 tournament at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast when top-seeded Burwell (24-0) faces eighth-seeded Central Valley (17-6).

The Longhorns downed the Cougars 67-45 on Jan. 7.

The winners of those games advance to semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 11 or 12 with the finals taking place on March 13.

CLASS A