GICC wins two matches at Bill Marshall Classic

Grand Island Central Catholic took care of business on its end during the Bill Marshall Classic.

The Class C-1 No. 6 Crusaders won a pair of matches Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

GICC opened with a 25-17, 25-17 win over Milford, and then a 25-21, 25-12 victory over Ord, which pleased coach Sharon Zavala.

“I felt we were in control in both matches, even though I thought both teams did some good things against us,” Zavala said.

In their match against Milford, the Crusaders got out to early leads in both sets. They jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the first and 11-3 in the second.

Chloe Cloud the charge with eight kills, while Lucy Ghaifan chipped in five kills. Carolyn Maser dished out 17 assists, while Gracie Woods had 10 digs.

Taylor Roth led Milford with three kills, while Caitlyn Adams had 10 assists.

Ord made the Crusaders work to get points as it dug a lot of attacks, but GICC gained the advantage in the match, thanks to 13 blocks, with Cloud leading the way with eight and Ghaifan having three.