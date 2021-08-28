GICC wins two matches at Bill Marshall Classic

Grand Island Central Catholic took care of business on its end during the Bill Marshall Classic.
The Class C-1 No. 6 Crusaders won a pair of matches Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.
GICC opened with a 25-17, 25-17 win over Milford, and then a 25-21, 25-12 victory over Ord, which pleased coach Sharon Zavala.
“I felt we were in control in both matches, even though I thought both teams did some good things against us,” Zavala said.
In their match against Milford, the Crusaders got out to early leads in both sets. They jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the first and 11-3 in the second.
Chloe Cloud the charge with eight kills, while Lucy Ghaifan chipped in five kills. Carolyn Maser dished out 17 assists, while Gracie Woods had 10 digs.
Taylor Roth led Milford with three kills, while Caitlyn Adams had 10 assists.
Ord made the Crusaders work to get points as it dug a lot of attacks, but GICC gained the advantage in the match, thanks to 13 blocks, with Cloud leading the way with eight and Ghaifan having three.
“Our blocking definitely improved from that match with Ord,” Zavala said. “Even if we didn’t get the stuff blocks, we were putting the ball back on their side of the court. We had 13 blocks compared to only three in our win over Superior (3-0 sweep) on Thursday. That’s a big difference.”
Attacking wise, Ghaifan and Woods led the way with seven kills, while Cloud chipped six. Maser dished out 21 assists and had two ace serves, while Alyssa Wilson led the defense with 10 digs.
Kaidence Wilson led the Chants with eight kills, while Journi Moran had four. Shaylee Jacobs had 13 assists.
The Crusaders are 3-0 on the season, which pleases Zavala.
“That’s a good start for us,” Zavala said. “We are still going to work on our block because that’s going to be a strength for our defense. Maybe work on our short placement a little bit and work on the little things that can make us a better team.”
GICC hosts Blue Hill on Tuesday.
GICC 2, Milford 0
Milford 17 17
Grand Island CC (3-0) 25 25
MILFORD (Kills-aces-blocks) – Elle Kratochvil 1-1-0, Tanya Miller 1-0-0, Ashlynn Zegers 0-0-0, Caitlyn Adams 0-0-0, Sarah Spahr 2-0-0, Marissa Walker 1-0-0, Paige Riley 0-00, Morgan McCullough 0-0-0, Tennacee Crumrine 2-0-0, Celia Bontrager 1-0-1, Taylor Roth 3-0-1.
GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) – Hannah Gellatly 0-0-0, Tristyn Hedman 0-0-0, Avery Kelly 1-2-0, Jenna Heidelk 0-0-0, Alyssa Wilson 2-2-0, Carolyn Maser 2-0-0 Maddie Weyers 0-1-0, Chloe Cloud 8-0-1, Gracie Woods 2-0-0 Kylee Hasselman 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 5-0-0
ASSISTS – M: Adams 10, Zegers 1. GICC: Maser 17, Heidelk 1.
GICC 2, Ord 0
Ord 21 12
Grand Island CC 25 25
ORD (Kills-aces-blocks) – Ali Miller 0-1-0, Kaidence Wilson 8-2-0, Britta Deden 1-0-0, Journi Moran 4-0-0, Lexi Vancura 3-0-0, Shaylee Jacobs 0-0-0, Maggie Fischer 0-0-0, Marin Reilly 0-0-0, Bailey Setlik 0-0-0.
GRAND ISLAND CC (Kills-aces-blocks) – Tristyn Hedman 0-0-0, Avery Kelly 2-0-0, Jenna Heidelk 0-0-0, Alyssa Wilson 3-0-0, Carolyn Maser 2-2-1, Maddie Weyers 0-1-0, Chloe Cloud 6-1-5, Gracie Woods 7-0-0, Kylee Hasselman 0-0-0, Lucy Ghaifan 7-0-3.
ASSISTS – O: Jacobs 13, Fischer 1. GICC: Maser 21, Cloud 1, Heidelk 1.