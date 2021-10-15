GICC's No. 2 doubles teams capture state title

Fox and King had to work to get the state title, especially in the first set. Mt. Michael jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set and rallied back to take it in a tiebreaker. Then they had to battle back in the second set after getting down 5-3, but won the next four games to take the title.

“After we got down in the first, we just looked at each other and said ‘We gotta go now’ and fought back and tied it a 5-all,” Fox said. “We managed to get it to the tiebreaker and dominated that. We did the same thing in the second set and managed to win it in two.”

Lowry said the duo didn’t give up when they got behind in both sets.

“Both times they got down and they came back and that’s a credit to them. Most kids would try to do things they shouldn’t be doing but they didn’t do that,” Lowry said. “They just kept playing and believing in what they do. And then in the second set, they could have just stopped playing and moved on to the next set but they didn’t.”

Fox said he was happy to send the senior King out a winner.