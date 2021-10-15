GICC's No. 2 doubles teams capture state title

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Central Catholic No. 2 doubles team may have been down in the final.
But they certainly weren’t out.
The duo of Bowdie Fox and Alex King got down early in both sets, but rallied to defeat Elkhorn Mt. Michael’s Colin Eich and Eric Kaps 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 to capture the No. 2 doubles title during the state tennis meet Friday at the Woods Tennis Center.
That effort helped the Crusaders finish fourth in Class B with 33.5 points. Mt. Michael captured the team title with 56 points, while McCook was second with 42.5.
Fox and King were the No. 1 seed in the tournament and finished the season with a 31-1 record.
“(Being state champions) sounds weird to be honest because it was just something we talked about in practice but we still had it in the back of our minds,” Fox said. “It actually happened for us and it’s just a dream come true.”
GICC coach James Lowry said the two are deserving of being state champions.
“I think anyone who watches these guys in practice know that they deserve it. Yeah they’re state champions but they’re quality kids who do the right things everyday,” Lowry said. “They are great teammates and they don’t want to let each other down.”
Fox and King had to work to get the state title, especially in the first set. Mt. Michael jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set and rallied back to take it in a tiebreaker. Then they had to battle back in the second set after getting down 5-3, but won the next four games to take the title.
“After we got down in the first, we just looked at each other and said ‘We gotta go now’ and fought back and tied it a 5-all,” Fox said. “We managed to get it to the tiebreaker and dominated that. We did the same thing in the second set and managed to win it in two.”
Lowry said the duo didn’t give up when they got behind in both sets.
“Both times they got down and they came back and that’s a credit to them. Most kids would try to do things they shouldn’t be doing but they didn’t do that,” Lowry said. “They just kept playing and believing in what they do. And then in the second set, they could have just stopped playing and moved on to the next set but they didn’t.”
Fox said he was happy to send the senior King out a winner.
“It’s been great playing with Alex. There’s a lot of times where I’m down in a match but he’s always positive and always trying to find a way to fight back,” Fox said. “That’s just been one of our things and fight through. It was a great way to send him out.”
The Crusaders had two other teams make semifinals, but fell short in their matches. However, they bounced back to take third later in their divisions.
At No. 2 singles, Austin Staab suffered a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) loss to Mt. Michael’s Sam Lund, but he defeated McCook’s Lincoln Michaelis 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.
At No. 1 doubles, Jackson Henry and Jonathan Schardt dropped a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Mt. Michael’s William Mallisee and Ethan Pentel, but defeated Skutt’s Gavin Brummund and Alexander Churchill to take third.
Lowry said he was proud to see the two teams bounce back after losses.
“They weren’t happy at all after they lost. They could have hung their heads but they fought through it and had great pride in finishing the right way,” Lowry said. “They wanted to end the day with a win and they did that. I was proud of they came back and competed.”
No. 1 singles player Cade Menagh went 1-1 on Thursday.
As for the fourth-place finish, Lowry said the Crusaders had a good showing at the state tournament and he’s not just talking about their play on the tennis courts.
“I’m happy to be associated with these kids because they are a class act and did things the right way. After Bowdie and Alex won, the other kids went out and celebrated with them. There was no selfishness in them at all,” Lowry said. “They represented our school, our program and their families very well. “We had a fantastic showing down here.”