Giltner’s Nancy Lockmon, Northwest’s Dave Olson recognized at CNTC

Reluctant, but appreciative.
That aptly described the reaction of both of the special award winners at the 2021 Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships.
Giltner’s Nancy Lockmon was presented with the annual event’s Vince Zavala Coach of the Year award, while Northwest’s Dave Olson received the Bill Dunn Contributor award Monday night at Northwest High School.
“It’s a little bit of a surprise and I don’t know that I’m deserving of it — I guess I’d have to say that I’ve had a couple of groups of kids who earned this award for me,” Lockmon said. “I’ve coached some great athletes that have had an inner drive that was instilled by great parents. Track is not for the weak-minded and you have to be able to push yourself beyond your limits and our kids have done that.”
Like Lockmon, Olson said he was humbled by the award.
“You don’t do this for the recognition or praise, but it’s certainly nice to get it,” Olson said. “I guess that means that you’re doing something right, but it’s just an honor to be around people like this for so many years. The other coaches and the athletes — they have pushed me, too.”
Olson, who has been a teacher for 44 years — 21 of them at Northwest — will be retiring at the end of this school year. He coached track and field at Northwest from 2002-2012 and also headed up the cross country program for the Vikings from 2000-2010.
A participant in track and cross country at the high school (Omaha Roncalli) and college (Nebraska-Omaha) levels, Olson has been a volunteer worker for the Nebraska state high school track and field championships for the past 32 years.
Obviously, Olson said he’s grown to love the sport.
“Track and field gives every athlete a chance to get out there and do something greater than they normally could do,” Olson said. “You are competing against other people, but you are really competing against yourself and trying to achieve your own personal goals.
“If you get people who can push you, that’s what competition is for and if you learn to use that as motivation, it’s great.
Lockmon has been the boys and girls track and field coach at Giltner High School since the 2007-2008 school year. During that time, she guided the Hornets to six Class D state championships and one runner-up finish
Under Lockmon’s direction, Giltner’s girls won five consecutive state titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) to establish a Class D girls record for consecutive state championships. The Hornet boys captured the state title in 2015 and finished second in 2018 with Lockmon as head coach.
Lockmon, who started her track coaching career during the 2005-2006 school year, has served as an assistant coach at Giltner, Stuart and Keya Paha. Thirteen student-athletes coached by Lockman have gone on to compete in track and field at the collegiate level with six of those individuals still active in the college ranks
“We were on a streak there where we just had kids who loved track and field,” Lockmon said of Giltner’s dominant run. “To be honest, I’ve had some years where we’ve had kids go out for track and field that didn’t go out for other sports, which was kind of unusual, in my opinion.
“I try to do the best that I can and it’s great to have kids that will push themselves. I just can’t say enough about the kids.”
Lockmon said she’s also thankful for all the support she has received from both assistant coaches as well as community members and parents, who have volunteered their time and expertise to bolster Giltner’s program over the years.
“You have to have great coaches helping you because it’s not a one-person job,” Lockmon said. “As coaches, we’ve spent a lot of time trying to put the wheels together and figure out how we could best compete as a team — and that’s how we competed: As a team and not as individuals and we did it for each other.
“(Coaching track) is a challenge, but luckily, we punched some of the right buttons.”