Giltner’s Nancy Lockmon, Northwest’s Dave Olson recognized at CNTC

Reluctant, but appreciative.

That aptly described the reaction of both of the special award winners at the 2021 Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships.

Giltner’s Nancy Lockmon was presented with the annual event’s Vince Zavala Coach of the Year award, while Northwest’s Dave Olson received the Bill Dunn Contributor award Monday night at Northwest High School.

“It’s a little bit of a surprise and I don’t know that I’m deserving of it — I guess I’d have to say that I’ve had a couple of groups of kids who earned this award for me,” Lockmon said. “I’ve coached some great athletes that have had an inner drive that was instilled by great parents. Track is not for the weak-minded and you have to be able to push yourself beyond your limits and our kids have done that.”

Like Lockmon, Olson said he was humbled by the award.

“You don’t do this for the recognition or praise, but it’s certainly nice to get it,” Olson said. “I guess that means that you’re doing something right, but it’s just an honor to be around people like this for so many years. The other coaches and the athletes — they have pushed me, too.”