Girls basketball subdistrict play arrives next week

It’s postseason time.

Girls subdistricts tip off next week to begin the process of deciding which teams end up at the state tournament in Lincoln.

While not the do-or-die events like in the past since a switch to eight subdistrict champions and the next eight top teams in the wild-card points advancing to district finals, there are still plenty of reasons to win and keep the momentum going.

Area rated teams will see plenty of challenges in their respective subdistricts:

% Class C-1 No. 2-rated Broken Bow has rolled to a 20-1 record after a 54-35 win over a 16-5 Ord team on Tuesday. But the Indians could face either an Ord rematch or a meeting with No. 9 O’Neill (17-5) in the Subdistrict 10 final.

% Class C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic has gone 4-1 since a coaching change heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale at No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia. The Crusaders will be the favorites to win Subdistrict 8, but both St. Paul and Central City feature the type of dangerous players who can’t be overlooked.

% Speaking of Hastings St. Cecilia, the Hawkettes are part of Subdistrict 9. That includes Kearney Catholic and Adams Central, teams St. Cecilia recently defeated by a combined seven points.