Girls basketball subdistrict play arrives next week

It’s postseason time.
Girls subdistricts tip off next week to begin the process of deciding which teams end up at the state tournament in Lincoln.
While not the do-or-die events like in the past since a switch to eight subdistrict champions and the next eight top teams in the wild-card points advancing to district finals, there are still plenty of reasons to win and keep the momentum going.
Area rated teams will see plenty of challenges in their respective subdistricts:
% Class C-1 No. 2-rated Broken Bow has rolled to a 20-1 record after a 54-35 win over a 16-5 Ord team on Tuesday. But the Indians could face either an Ord rematch or a meeting with No. 9 O’Neill (17-5) in the Subdistrict 10 final.
% Class C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic has gone 4-1 since a coaching change heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale at No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia. The Crusaders will be the favorites to win Subdistrict 8, but both St. Paul and Central City feature the type of dangerous players who can’t be overlooked.
% Speaking of Hastings St. Cecilia, the Hawkettes are part of Subdistrict 9. That includes Kearney Catholic and Adams Central, teams St. Cecilia recently defeated by a combined seven points.
% Class C-2 No. 4 Wood River is riding high after winning a Lou-Platte Conference Tournament championship. Overton (18-4), Blue Hill (14-6), Elm Creek (13-5) and Southern Valley (10-9) complete Subdistrict 10 which should have the toughest No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed play-in game around.
% No. 10 Ravenna has two other teams with winning records in its five-team Subdistrict 9 field — Fullerton (13-4) and Burwell (10-9).
Stats leaders
The final edition of the area stat leaders until after the state tournament appears in today’s edition. Among the leaders:
% Only St. Paul’s Olivia Poppert appears in scoring (second, 16.6 points), rebounds (9.2, fifth) and assists (3.7, fourth).
% No team gets more balanced scoring from its top two than Wood River. Boston Boucher (14.6 ppg) and Kiernan Paulk (14.4) are within three points of each other through 21 games. Paulk also is tied with Ravenna’s Tori Sklenar for the area lead in free-throw shooting at 81.3%%, although Paulk’s 128 attempts (with 104 makes) are at least 22 more tries than anybody else in the top 10.
% Grand Island Central Catholic sophomore post Lucy Ghaifan is 16-for-17 from the floor since returning after missing nearly a month during a family trip to Africa. She now tops the area in two-point field goal percentage at 76.5% (52-for-68).
% Hastings St. Cecilia’s Katharine Hamburger is 11-for-19 on 3-pointers over her last seven games to push her area-best percentage up to 43.1.
