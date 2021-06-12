GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Kelly Cooksley builds Broken Bow programs into winners

The Broken Bow girls golf team had plenty of momentum entering the offseason.
The Indians finished fifth in the Class C team standings during the two-day state meet in 2019. However, Broken Bow finished the second day with a 377, which was the top score of that round.
Indians coach Kelly Cooksley, in his third season as the golf coach, said he liked their chances in 2020, especially since they returned everyone.
“I thought if everything fell into place, I felt we would have a chance of winning it,” he said.
And the Indians didn’t just win the state championship, they dominated in 2020. They shot over 400 just once all season and shot a school-record for 18 holes with a 346.
Then they capped it off by firing a two-day total of 732 to win the Class C state championship.
For the Indians dominating run last fall, Cooksley was named the 2020-21 Independent girls coach of the year.
The Indians finished with two medalists. Madison Jackson finished 11th with a 173 to lead Broken Bow, while Emery Custer came in 12th with a 174. Camryn Johnson fired an 185, while Graycee Oeltjen shot a 201 and Avery Campbell came in with a 206.
Cooksley said he has a hard time believing what the Indians accomplished this past fall.
“Every time I think about it, it’s surreal that it happened. We got our championship rings last winter, and it’s just one of those things where you display it and every time you walk by it, you just smile and grin,” Cooksley said. “It’s been a tremendous reminder how awesome this past year was.”
While firing over 400 only once, which was a 410 at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite near the beginning of the season, the Indians finished third once during the season. That was at the Lakeside Invite at Lexington where they were third to Class A champion North Platte and Class B champion Scottsbluff.
They cruised past the rest of the competition during the season, including winning the C-4 district title by 47 strokes over runner-up Minden.
As for the state meet, the Indians fired a 369, which was 17 strokes better than second-place Lincoln Christian, after the first day at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
That night Cooksley had a meeting with the players at the hotel. After the meeting, he said he had a feeling the Indians were not going to give up that lead.
“I remember telling them that night ‘You girls are ready to be state champions, just go out and play with no fear. Go take it and win,’ and they did,” Cooksley said. “After we got done talking, I think they were ready to go play even though it was 9 p.m. at night.
“When you have a nice lead like we did, you can get comfortable and I didn’t sense that at all from the girls. They were ready to seize the moment.”
And the Indians seized the moment the following day as they bettered their second-day score at 363 to help win the state championship. They won the two-day tournament by 46 strokes.
“All year we thought we were going to do it and we never wavered from it one bit,” Cooksley said.
Cooksley is also the girls basketball coach. The Indians finished 24-2 and went to the state tournament for the first time since they won the state championship in 2003. He said that program has come a long way since his first year there when Broken Bow had back-to-back five-win seasons.
“We were in a dark place but the girls bought into the program and a lot of people did a lot of great things in our youth programs,” he said. “We had tremendous players who made it go. It was a tremendous year for basketball as well.
“We had some games canceled due to weather of all things. We ended tying the school record for wins in a season and got back to the state tournament for the first time since 2003. It was a great season.”
Broken Bow activities director Jeff Ellis said Cooksley is second to none to committing his time and efforts into his programs.
“He’s 100% committed and is non-stop in figuring out ways for his programs to get better,” Ellis said. “He likes to promote his players and the school district and it’s been fun to watch him grow and just keep building things and moving in the right direction.”
As for being named girls coach of the year, Cooksley said the players deserve a lot of the credit than he does. He sometimes jokes that he considers himself to be the van driver more than anything.
“They are the ones who do the extra work like competing in summer tournaments,” Cooksley said. “They are the ones who make it happen.”