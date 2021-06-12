GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR: Kelly Cooksley builds Broken Bow programs into winners

“Every time I think about it, it’s surreal that it happened. We got our championship rings last winter, and it’s just one of those things where you display it and every time you walk by it, you just smile and grin,” Cooksley said. “It’s been a tremendous reminder how awesome this past year was.”

While firing over 400 only once, which was a 410 at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite near the beginning of the season, the Indians finished third once during the season. That was at the Lakeside Invite at Lexington where they were third to Class A champion North Platte and Class B champion Scottsbluff.

They cruised past the rest of the competition during the season, including winning the C-4 district title by 47 strokes over runner-up Minden.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for the state meet, the Indians fired a 369, which was 17 strokes better than second-place Lincoln Christian, after the first day at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

That night Cooksley had a meeting with the players at the hotel. After the meeting, he said he had a feeling the Indians were not going to give up that lead.