Girls state tournament roundup: Aurora's Teigre heads into 235-pound final
Girls state tournament roundup: Aurora's Teigre heads into 235-pound final

OMAHA — Tia Teigre is one of the many girls from across Nebraska to make history.

The Aurora senior will be one of 24 girls who will be competing for state titles for the first time in history.

Teigre, a transfer student from Norway, earned that opportunity when she pinned South Sioux City’s Melissa De La Torre in 3:27.

Teigre was taken down in the opening minute, but recorded with an escape and scored a takedown of her own with 12 seconds left of the first period to lead 3-2.

Then she dominated the second in scoring a takedown with 1:36 left of the second. Then Teigre put De La Torre on her back and got the pin.

She will be the only area representative in the finals.

Teigre’s teammate Tiffany Senff was pinned by Wahoo’s Kaylee Ricketts in 4:20.

Grand Island Senior High’s Ali Edwards was the lone city semifinalist but was pinned by Pierce’s Kenzie Parsons in 1:49. She is guaranteed a medal.

Islander teammates Sage McCallam (132), Anyia Roberts (145), Maria Lindo-Morente (152) and Karma Marshall (235) all won their first-round consolation matches.

Northwest’s Miah Kenny and Chloe Mader suffered losses during the tournament but won their consolation matches.

All wrestlers who won their consolation matches are one win away from a medal.

Consolation rounds begin at 8:30 a.m., while championship matches will begin at 3 p.m.

