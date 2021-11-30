Girls wrestling starts up this season

A new era in Nebraska high school wrestling is taking place this season.
The first full season of girls wrestling will take place after getting passed as a sanctioned sport by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association this past May after the board of directors voted 8-0 at its meeting.
Northwest wrestling coach Brian Sybrandts, who will also be the girls wrestling coach, said it’s a good thing to have.
“It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States and I think it’s really going to take off,” Sybrandts said. “I think it’s a good thing for wrestling to have girls participate in it, mostly because they get to wrestling against girls.”
Grand Island Senior High has 33 wrestlers out, while the Vikings have only eight.
GISH girls coach Jeff Evans said he’s been pleased with what he has seen from the Islander girls in the two weeks of practices.
“I think we have the right girls out who are courageous to start up a new sport that can be violent,” Evans said. “The girls have been enjoying it a lot so far, maybe a little bit too much as there are a lot of laughs. That might change after the first meet but we want this to be a positive experience and to enjoy it.
“We have girls that have done multiple sports and some who have never done a sport. It gives them another opportunity to do something.”
GISH’s Adriana Cabello said she’s been enjoying the sport so far. She feels being out for wrestling will help her as she is a pitcher for the Islander softball team.
“It’s been very challenging because there’s a lot of muscle stamina and it’s a lot of work. Plus there’s a lot more mental than physical,” she said. “But that’s what I like. I like challenges. Sage (McCallum) and I go head to head all the time.
“Plus I think being out for wrestling will help me in softball, especially with the mental part of it.”
McCallum said she always wanted to try a combat sport and wrestling is close to that.
“This is a great opportunity and it feels like a dream come true to be competing in wrestling,” said McCallum, who wants to go into the Naval Academy after high school. “It’s great that we get to compete against other girls because I could do this against guys.”
Here’s an example of how much girls wrestling has grown in Nebraska: The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association sponsored the girls state tournament in York.
At the meet’s first event in 2020, there were 37 schools and 115 girls who participated. Earlier this year, that number grew to 64 schools with 178 participants for a two-day event.
The area did have some medalists from last season’s state meet. Centura’s Masilia Arndt finished fourth at 109 pounds while Ord’s Koryn Klein finished fifth at 142. Both wrestlers will be competing for their teams this season.
Thisseason, the girls state tournament will be a one-class division with 12 weight classes that is scheduled to be a two-day event on Feb. 18-19 at the CHI Center Omaha, while the boys tournament will be going on as well. There will be eight participants in each weight class.
The girls will qualify from a district tournament that will take place the previous week on Feb. 11 at assigned schools. Just like in the boys, the top four placers from each district will qualify to the state tournament.
There’s been some girls who have success from competing in the boys tournament. In 2001, Malcolm’s Elaine Blessen was the first-ever girl to qualify for the state wrestling tournament. Omaha North’s Brittany Taylor was the first girl to earn a medal at the state tournament in 2008 before falling to Grand Island’s Andrew Riedy, who went on to win four state titles, in the Class A 103-pound title match the following year.
With those kind of successes, along with success the U.S. women have had in the Olympics — including four medals with one gold in Tokyo last summer — Sybrandts said he believes more girls will want to come out for wrestling, especially once they see how the first year is going to go.
“There are a lot of girls who want to try, but once they see the success these girls will likely have, the numbers will grow,” Sybrandts said. “The girls I have out are always asking questions and they want to get better. A couple who are out are really talented and athletic. I think this year will create a lot of excitement for the future.”