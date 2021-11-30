Girls wrestling starts up this season

Thisseason, the girls state tournament will be a one-class division with 12 weight classes that is scheduled to be a two-day event on Feb. 18-19 at the CHI Center Omaha, while the boys tournament will be going on as well. There will be eight participants in each weight class.

The girls will qualify from a district tournament that will take place the previous week on Feb. 11 at assigned schools. Just like in the boys, the top four placers from each district will qualify to the state tournament.

There’s been some girls who have success from competing in the boys tournament. In 2001, Malcolm’s Elaine Blessen was the first-ever girl to qualify for the state wrestling tournament. Omaha North’s Brittany Taylor was the first girl to earn a medal at the state tournament in 2008 before falling to Grand Island’s Andrew Riedy, who went on to win four state titles, in the Class A 103-pound title match the following year.

With those kind of successes, along with success the U.S. women have had in the Olympics — including four medals with one gold in Tokyo last summer — Sybrandts said he believes more girls will want to come out for wrestling, especially once they see how the first year is going to go.