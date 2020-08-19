GISH lays out protocols for fall sports

Grand Island Senior High held a Facebook Live event Wednesday night with G.I. Public Schools superintendent Tawana Grover and Senior High activities director Cindy Wells running down the protocols in place as the Islanders head into the fall sports season.
“We know that these are very different times that we’re all living through,” Grover said. “You’re probably tired of hearing me say and everybody else on the news say we are in the middle of a pandemic all across the country. We can see there’s so many things that have been canceled.
“So we are very excited that we can even consider having opportunities for our students to play and to perform.”
All sports are proceeding at this point, including football which returns from a 14-day quarantine implemented after a coach tested positive for COVID-19. The Islanders are scheduled to return to the practice field Thursday and will open the season Sept. 4 when they host Lincoln Pius X at Memorial Stadium.
Grand Island was scheduled to open the season Aug. 28 at Kearney. That game has been rescheduled for Oct. 23.
“I just cannot tell you how excited I am to have those players and coaches back in school coming this Thursday when they’re back out on the practice field to get ready for our first game on Sept. 4,” Wells said.
But things will be different for family members and spectators attending events.
“We have had to reimagine what athletics will look like and all the processes we have to go through, but the students will compete and perform as long as we can safely do so,” Grover said.
Family members will be allowed to attend games, but in a limited number. Each student participating will be able to have four family members in attendance, but those relatives must all pre-register with Senior High.
Grover said there will be live streaming of home varsity football and volleyball contests available.
“We’re taking the safety precautions seriously and we have outlined a number of safety precautions and processes for our fans,” Grover said. “We expect all of our fans to adhere to the procedures that we have in place so that we can reduce the risk for all individuals that are involved.”
Restrictions vary slightly for different sports, but for the most part all athletes will be required to wear masks any time they are not in action. All coaches and spectators will be required to wear masks at all times.
At this point, concessions will not be available except for softball at the Vets Complex, which is run by the city.
No outside food or drinks are allowed at this time.
Other student support groups will be involved with Islander events. Cheerleaders, Islandaires dance team members, the Senior High band and Islander athletic trainers will all be on hand for various events.
“Islander athletics is about much more than the athletes on the field,” Wells said. “We know the parents of the band and cheerleaders take as much pride in seeing their students involved as anyone and we want to honor that pride by allowing them to come to events as well.”
More information is available at gips.org/activities.