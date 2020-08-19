GISH lays out protocols for fall sports

But things will be different for family members and spectators attending events.

“We have had to reimagine what athletics will look like and all the processes we have to go through, but the students will compete and perform as long as we can safely do so,” Grover said.

Family members will be allowed to attend games, but in a limited number. Each student participating will be able to have four family members in attendance, but those relatives must all pre-register with Senior High.

Grover said there will be live streaming of home varsity football and volleyball contests available.

“We’re taking the safety precautions seriously and we have outlined a number of safety precautions and processes for our fans,” Grover said. “We expect all of our fans to adhere to the procedures that we have in place so that we can reduce the risk for all individuals that are involved.”

Restrictions vary slightly for different sports, but for the most part all athletes will be required to wear masks any time they are not in action. All coaches and spectators will be required to wear masks at all times.

At this point, concessions will not be available except for softball at the Vets Complex, which is run by the city.