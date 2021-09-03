GISH’s lone two golfers both PR at home invite

By Dale Miller
Grand Island Senior High’s small girls golf team made the most of its home invitational Friday.
Both Hailey Kenkel and Ayla Strong recorded personal bests for the Islanders as they faced another outing against stiff Class A competition, this time at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
“It was a really good day,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We started on the back nine with Hailey and Ayla, and Hailey PRed on the back and shot a 36. I think nerves got to her a bit coming in there, but she still PRed with an 80.
“Then Ayla keeps getting better and better. She also PRed with an 84, so those are a couple PRs there that we feel really, really good about.”
Kenkel finished in 12th place while Strong was only two shots out of medal contention.
Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland shot a 69 to edge Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas by one stroke for individual honors. Southwest took the team title with a 307, 15 shots better than Lincoln East.
“Class A is awfully tough,” Slough said. “Southwest has five girls who are going to be in the 70s most often. Then I think they have five more at home who can do the same thing. Then with East and Pius, there is a lot of depth in Class A right now that just makes it really difficult.
“We can play a really good round and still be out of that top 10 on the individual side of things.”
He said facing that competition is good but can also be mentally draining.
“At times it’s frustrating for them because they look at other scores and other classes and they’re ‘man, I played really, really good and I didn’t even medal. If I played in a different class, I could shoot 90 and medal,’” he said. “I think that gets frustrating for them, but at the same time they are competing and they understand to achieve their goals on the individual side of things they need to keep dropping their numbers.
“I’m seeing that work ethic. Yesterday that weather wasn’t very good, so we couldn’t really have an organized get-together right after school. Both of them came out and played nine holes after the weather cleared off at 5:30 or 6 o’clock. Their dedication and loyalty to getting better has been really good.”
Slough hopes the day provides a confidence boost for the Islander duo.
“We started out with a triangular here a couple weeks ago and both were in the mid-40s – 45 or 46,” he said. “So those numbers are trending in the right direction. I think we’re hitting the ball more consistently. We’re doing a much better job around the greens.
“I expect to see those numbers continue to drop for both of them.”