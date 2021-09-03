GISH’s lone two golfers both PR at home invite

“We can play a really good round and still be out of that top 10 on the individual side of things.”

He said facing that competition is good but can also be mentally draining.

“At times it’s frustrating for them because they look at other scores and other classes and they’re ‘man, I played really, really good and I didn’t even medal. If I played in a different class, I could shoot 90 and medal,’” he said. “I think that gets frustrating for them, but at the same time they are competing and they understand to achieve their goals on the individual side of things they need to keep dropping their numbers.

“I’m seeing that work ethic. Yesterday that weather wasn’t very good, so we couldn’t really have an organized get-together right after school. Both of them came out and played nine holes after the weather cleared off at 5:30 or 6 o’clock. Their dedication and loyalty to getting better has been really good.”

Slough hopes the day provides a confidence boost for the Islander duo.

“We started out with a triangular here a couple weeks ago and both were in the mid-40s – 45 or 46,” he said. “So those numbers are trending in the right direction. I think we’re hitting the ball more consistently. We’re doing a much better job around the greens.

“I expect to see those numbers continue to drop for both of them.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.