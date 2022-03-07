Gothenburg turns tables on Broken Bow

LINCOLN — Explanations were difficult to come by for Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley following his team’s first-round exit in the Class C-1 state tournament.

Entering the contest having defeated Gothenburg in all three previous meetings this season, the No. 6-rated Indians never led and saw their fourth-quarter rally come up short in a 45-43 loss to the No. 8 Swedes on Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.

“We didn’t bring it today and that’s on me as a coach,” Cooksley said. “I put the girls in really poor positions throughout the game. It’s just a tough one to swallow.”

Broken Bow (22-5) posted a 40-35 road victory over the Swedes in their first meeting of the season on Jan. 20. The Indians rolled to a 50-20 win over Gothenburg in the Southwest Conference Tournament championship nine days later at North Platte Community College and then made it 3-0 against coach Kassie Schuett’s squad with a 43-27 home-court win on Feb. 17 in a subdistrict final.

Swede coach Kassie Schuett said the difference this time around was Gothenburg’s ability to avoid a big early deficit. The Swedes led 8-2 on a Kynlee Strauser 3-pointer with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter and went on to take a 23-17 halftime advantage.

“We knew if we could start better in the first two minutes of the first half and the first two minutes of the second half, we were going to be right there,” Schuett said. “Apart from our conference tournament game, those first two minutes really dictated how the (previous) games ended.”

Ellarey Harm scored a game-high 19 points to lead Gothenburg (19-7), which advanced to play No. 3-rated Lincoln Lutheran (23-3) in Wednesday’s 9 a.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Harm, a 5-foot-9 junior who entered the tournament averaging 9.8 points per contest, scored 10 in the first half and also finished with nine rebounds.

Kailyn Scott and MaKinley Tobey scored 10 apiece for Broken Bow. Kya Scott added seven points and 15 rebounds — 14 of them on the defensive end.

The Swedes forged their largest lead at 30-19 on a layup by Harm with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter. Broken Bow responded with a 9-0 run, cutting its deficit to 30-28 on Kya Scott’s 3-pointer with 7:00 to play.

The Indians sliced Gothenburg’s lead to 43-42 on Halle McCaslin’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, but Ashlyn Richeson converted both ends of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with seven seconds to play, giving the Swedes a 45-42 lead.

Broken Bow had a final chance with possession at half court and 3.4 seconds remaining. Gothenburg opted to foul, rather than allow a 3-point attempt and sent Kailyn Scott to the line for a one and one with 0.5 seconds to go. She made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but the rebound was knocked out of bounds and time expired.

“I thought if we could have a really good third quarter we could really put the pressure on them,” Cooksley said. “Instead, we had a really poor third quarter. We just never could get over that hump.”

Broken Bow was limited to 37% shooting (17 of 46), including going 2 of 11 from 3-point range. Schuett said Gothenburg made some defensive adjustments that seemed to be effective.

“We knew that their offense runs strictly from ball-screens and then they try to attack the middle,” Schuett said. “So we really tried to overplay that and force them to the baseline, knowing that they have a couple of posts that won’t shoot the 3.”

Cooksley said a slow start and allowing too many layups after Gothenburg broke the Indians’ press took a toll.

“I thought toward the end of the fourth quarter, there was a little more of a sense of urgency, but we had dug too big of a hole,” Cooksley said. “We gave up too many easy layups. Again, that comes down to me not getting us into the right things.”

Making its second consecutive state-tournament appearance, Broken Bow was looking for more after suffering a first-round loss to eventual champion North Bend last season. While the Indians fell short on paper, Cooksley said he was proud of his team and a senior class that produced four 20-win seasons.

“This summer was tough because we switched to some different things, but I’m just proud of the resiliency as we tried to take that next step,” Cooksley said. “That was our theme all year: Take the next step. Obviously, we didn’t get it done here on the court, but I think our kids took the next step as people and players.

“I know this hurts, but I told them in the locker room that if this is the worst thing that happens to you in your life, you can consider yourself lucky. I’m still proud of them.”