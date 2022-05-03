Grand Island area tennis, golf, track teams roundup

GIRLS TENNIS

GICC wins third home meet of season

Another home meet, another win for the Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team.

The Crusaders captured their third home meet of the season on Tuesday.

They won three of the four divisions in capturing the team title with 22 points, four more than runner-up York.

Brooklyn Kolbet cruised the title at No. 2 singles as she went 4-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Mia Golka and Carolyn Maser teamed to go 4-0, including a close 8-6 battle with Kearney Catholic’s Sydney Conner and Claire Rogers.

At No. 2 doubles, Gracie Woods and Tristyn Hedman cruised in their division in going 4-0, which included two 8-0 scores.

At No. 1 singles, Ayonya Birthi went 3-1 to finish second.

GICC Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 22, York 18, Kearney Catholic 13, Waverly 5, Hastings St. Cecilia 2.

Championships

Singles

No. 1 — 1, Ellie Peterson, York, 4-0; 2, Ayonya Birthi, GICC, 3-1

No. 2 — 1, Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, 4-0; 2, Makenzie Schroeder, KC, 3-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Mia Golka/Carolyn Maser, GICC, 4-0; 2, Mayah Colle/Lily Nuss, YOR, 3-1

No. 2 — Gracie Woods/Tristyn Hedman, GICC, 4-0; 2, Regin Dunham/ Tina Hallisey, YOR, 3-1.

Islanders defeat Norfolk in road dual

NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team picked up an 8-1 road win over Norfolk Tuesday.

The Islanders swept the singles matches, while going 2-1 in the double matches.

Grand Island came out on top during two of the closest matches. Claire Kelly defeated Sailor Cipra 8-6 at No. 4 singles, while Emma Tennant grabbed an 8-6 victory over Rylee Frohberg at No. 5 singles.

Grand Island 8, Norfolk 1

Singles

No. 1 — Macy McDonald, GI, def. Carlie Streich, NOR, 8-0.

No. 2 — Katelyn Rodriguez, GI, def. Kyla Robinson, NOR, 8-1.

No. 3 — Finley Evans, GI, def. Jayda Christensen, NOR, 8-3.

No. 4 — Claire Kelly, GI, def. Sailor Cipra, NOR, 8-6

No. 5 — Emma Tennant, GI, def. Rylee Frohberg, NOR, 8-6.

No. 6 — Jaylen Hansen, GI, def. Malori, Schrader, NOR, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — McDonald/Katie Wemhoff, GI, def. Robinson/Christensen, NOR, 8-2.

No. 2 — Kelly/Evans, GI, def. Schrader/Frohberg, NOR, 8-3.

No. 3 — Annika Staab/Tennant, GI, def. Streich/Cipra, NOR, 8-4.

Boys Golf

Islanders shoot season low with third-place finish in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team fired a season-low at the Lincoln Southwest Invite Tuesday.

The Islanders shot a 302 to help them finish third at Highlands Golf Course.

Grand Island had two medalists in the process in Marcus Holling and Henry Kosmicki.

Holling came in second after firing a 70 and Kosmicki was 11th with a 76.

Jared Lehechka and Prestin Vilai both came in with a 78 and Bode Albers shot a 94.

Lincoln Southwest Invite

Team Standings

Omaha Westside 295, Lincoln Southeast 299, Grand Island 302, Kearney 308, Millard West 309, York 313, Lincoln East 321, Columbus 327, Norfolk 330, Lincoln Southwest 332, Lincoln Pius X 334, Beatrice 339, Lincoln Northeast 367, Lincoln Southwest JV 369, Hastings 384, Lincoln North Star 406, Lincoln High 457.

Individual Standings

1, Thomas Bryson, LSE, 69; 2, Marcus Holling, GI, 70; 3, Jackson Benge, OWS, 71; 4, Emmanuel Jensen, YOR, 71; 5, Aidan Nelson, MW, 72; 6, Porter Topp, OWS, 73; 7, Jack Davis, OWS, 74; 8, Brock Kuhlman, COL, 75; 9, Trey Baehr, BEA, 75; 10, Owen Tucker, LSE, 75; 11, Henry Kosmicki, GI, 76; 12, Cole Feddersen, KEA, 76; 13, Dylan Dahlsteadt, KEA, 76; 14, Ryan Seevers, YOR, 76; 15, Tyler Show, FRE, 76.

Other GISH golfers

Jared Lehechka 78, Prestin Vilai 78, Bode Albers 94.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hinken, Buman lead Islanders at HAC

NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High’s Cassidy Hinken and Hayden Buman at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet Tuesday in Norfolk.

Hinken paced the Islander girls by winning the triple jump at 36-2 3/4.

Buman led the GISH boys by winning the high jump at 6-3.