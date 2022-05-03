Grand Island area track and field leaders

At Norfolk
BOYS
Team Scores
Fremont 119, Lincoln East 88, Kearney 84, Lincoln Southwest 83, Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 53.5, Norfolk 44, Lincoln High 30.5, Columbus 28, Lincoln Southeast 28, Grand Island 24, Lincoln Northeast 7.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Cappos, LE, 61-4; 2, Mallory, NOR, 54-5; 3, Rink, LSW, 52-11.
Discus — 1, Cappos, LE, 181-4; 2, Rink LSW, 155-10; 3, LeMay, LNE, 152-5.
Long jump — 1, Grosserode, LPX, 22-6; 2, Bauer, NOR, 22-0; 3, Defrand, Jr., LH, 21-8 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Grosserode, LPX, 47-10; 2, McGowern, LSW, 42-6 1/2; 3, Nichols, KEA, 42-1.
High jump — 1, Buman, GI, 6-3; 2, Hunzeker, LSW, 6-3; 3, Dunaski, LNS, 6-1.
People are also reading…
Pole vault — 1, Sellon, FRE, 15-0; 2, Petersen, LSE, 14-0; 3, Watson, KEA, 13-6.
100 — 1, Cole, LE, 10.94; 2, Moore, FRE, 11.14; 3, Miles, LE, 11.23.
200 — 1, Moore, FRE, 22.33; 2, Miller, KEA, 22.40; 3, Leader, LSW, 22.58.
400 — 1, Baker, FRE, 49.66; 2, Mulder, COL, 49.97; 3, Springer, LPX, 50.38.
800 — 1, Greisen, LPX, 1:54.45; 2, Baker, FRE, 1:54.45; 3, Taylor, FRE, 1:55.16.
1,600 — 1, Waters, FRE, 4:21.95; 2, Miller, FRE, 4:23.38; 3, Wasserman, LNS, 4:25.78.
3,200 — 1, Ochoa, NOR, 9:28.11; 2, Ladd, FRE, 9:35.07; 3, Volkmer, LE, 9:39.10.
110 hurdles — 1, Leuty, LH, 14.75; 2, Dahlgren, KEA, 15.17; 3, Bauman, LE, 15.31.
300 hurdles — 1, Mattern, LPX, 39.37; 2, Bauman, LE, 39.42; 3, Phlan, LNS, 41.39.
400 relay — 1, Kearney (Green, Miller, Reuling, Dompko) 43.00; 2, Lincoln SW 43.25; 3, Lincoln East 43.56.
1,600 relay — 1, Lincoln Pius (Mattern, Steuter, Greisen, Springer) 3:27.11; 2, Fremont 3:27.69; 3, Lincoln East 3:29.08.
3,200 relay — 1, Fremont (Waters, Miller, Schulz, Taylor) 8:10.66; 2, Lincoln SW 8:14.04; 3, Norfolk 8:15.53.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Lincoln Southwest 147.5, Fremont 124, Lincoln East 84, Lincoln Pius X 71.5, Kearney 62, Lincoln High 34, Lincoln North Star 33, Grand Island 31, Lincoln Southeast 23, Columbus 21, Norfolk 20, Lincoln Northeast 12.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Ragland, LNS, 41-0; 2, Franzen, KEA, 40-4; 3, Kinning, FRE, 38-3.
Discus — 1, Dowty, FRE, 126-6; 2, Adams, LE, 121-8; 3, Denker, LE, 121-8.
Long jump — 1, Musiel, LE, 17-7; 2, Olson, COL, 17-4; 3, Iburg, LPX, 17-1 3/4.
Triple jump — 1, Hinken, GI, 36-2 3/4; 2, Iburg, LPX, 36-2 1/4; 3, Rich, KEA, 35-3 1/2.
High jump — 1, Sadler, LNE, 5-3; 2, Jacobs, LNS, 5-1; 3, Jones, GI, 5-1.
Pole vault — 1, Newill, FRE, 11-6; 2, Watermeier, LSW, 11-0; 3, Miller, NOR, 10-0.
100 — 1, Defrand, LH, 11.98; 2, Gleason, FRE, 12.77; 3, Rowe, LSW, 12.87.
200 — 1, Gleason, FRE, 26.35; 2, Gluase, FRE, 26.37; 3, Bumbarner, LSE, 26.88.
400 — 1, Dillon, FRE, 57.82; 2, Dalton, LPX, 59.62; 3, Glause, FRE, 59.71.
800 — 1, Dillon, FRE, 2:18.52; 2, McCabe, FRE, 2:19.94; 3, Johnson, COL, 2:22.58.
1,600 — 1, Rinn, LSW, 4:54.74; 2, Dahl, FRE, 4:55.77; 3, Murray, LE, 5:09.13.
3,200 — 1, Deutsch, LSW, 11:39.74; 2, Tvrdy, LPX, 11:40.30; 3, Coen, LSW, 11:48.41.
100 hurdles — 1, Campos, LPX, 14.19; 2, Rowe, LSW, 14.38; 3, Schuster, LSW, 15.24.
300 hurdles — 1, Campos, LPX, 43.10; 2, Rowe, LSW, 46.49; 3, Schuster, LSW, 47.14.
400 relay — 1, Lincoln High (Giebelhaus, Hekl, Funnah, Defrand) 48.36; 2, Lincoln Southwest 49.50; 3, Fremont 50.29.
1,600 relay — 1, Fremont (Glause, McCabe, Gleason, Dillon) 4:04.80; 2, Lincoln Southwest 4:06.74; 3, Lincoln Pius X 4:10.20.
3,200 relay — 1, Lincoln Southwest (Blehm, Schwartz, Kafka, Rinn) 9:20.94; 2, Lincoln East 9:32.42; 3, Fremont 10:03.79.
Southwest Conference Meet
BOYS
Team Scores
McCook 125, Broken Bow 117, Ainsworth 66, Gothenburg 59, Minden 55, Cozad 52, Ogallala 42, Valentine 11.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Cervantes, COZ, 51-5; 2, Bumgarner, BB, 49-0; 3, Graves, OGA, 46-4.
Discus — 1, Nelson, AIN, 152-2; 2, Vollenweider, COZ, 135-6; 3, Thomas, BB, 132-7.
Long jump — 1, Mai, McC, 20-9; 2, Havlicek, McC, 20-5 1/2; 3, Coble, BB, 20-0.
Triple jump — 1, Messinger, McC, 43-3 1/2; 2, Mai, McC, 41-1 1/2; 3, Allen, AIN, 40-7 1/4.
High jump — 1, Nelson, AIN, 6-2; 2, Gillen, McC, 6-0; 2T, Brooks-Follmer, COZ, 6-0.
Pole vault — 1, McDonald, McC, 14-2; 2, Nelson, AIN, 13-2; 3, Burge, GOTH, 13-2.
100 — 1, Coble, BB, 11.05; 2, Nelson, AIN, 11.22; 3, J. Gomez-Wilson, McC, 11.26.
200 — 1, Coble, BB, 22.76; 2, Chytka, COZ, 23.25; 3, J. Gomez-Wilson, McC, 23.26.
400 — 1, Verbeck, MIN, 51.35; 2, Geiken, GOTH, 53.16; 3, Castillo, OGA, 53.81.
800 — 1, Verbeck, MIN, 2:05.61; 2, Walgren, McC, 2:06.72; 3, Gaeta, GOTH, 2:07.28.
1,600 — 1, Harsin, MIN, 4:44.52; 2, Wardyn, BB, 4:48.81; 3, Lancaster, VAL, 4:49.86.
3,200 — 1, Schlueter, AIN, 10:02.30; 2, Osmond, BB, 10:13.52; 3, Wardyn, BB, 10:30.81.
110 hurdles — 1, Zink, OGA, 15.64; 2, Egglestone, BB, 15.92; 3, Allen, AIN, 16.28.
300 hurdles — 1, Zink, OGA, 41.38; 2, Gibb, MIN, 41.46; 3, Eggleston, BB, 42.36.
400 relay — 1, McCook (J. Gomez-Wilson, Dugger, L. Gomez-Wilson, Thomas) 43.61; 2, Gothenburg 45.33; 3, Cozad 45.80.
1,600 relay — 1, Gothenburg (Harbur, Geiken, Jesseph, Burge) 3:34.54; 2, McCook 3:36.81; 3, Minden 3:38.96.
3,200 relay — 1, McCook (Walgren, Wilkinson, Gross, Cappel) 8:33.59; 2, Minden 8:45.20; 3, Broken Bow 8:48.74.
GIRLS
Team Scores
McCook 139, Ogallala 69, Broken Bow 63, Minden, 59.5, Valentine 56, Gothenburg 53, Ainsworth 47, Cozad 39.5.
Individual results
Shot put — 1, Nelson, AIN, 40-8; 2, Kotschwar, McC, 40-6 1/2; 3, Kinne, McC, 37-1.
Discus — 1, Smith, GOTH, 135-1; 2, Kotschwar, McC, 123-10; 3, Nelson, AIN, 122-5.
Long jump — 1, Kellum, VAL, 16-5; 2, Weyers, GOTH, 16-4 1/4; 3, Goochey, AIN, 15-10 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Raymond, AIN, 33-7; 2, Long, VAL, 31-11 1/4; 3, Bules, MIN, 31-0 1/4.
High jump — 1, Kellum, VAL, 5-2; 2, Ky. Scott, BB, 5-0; 3, Starkey, MIN, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1, Crow, McC, 9-10; 2, Friehe, McC, 9-4; 3, Richeson, GOTH, 9-4.
100 — 1, Baker, COZ, 12.93; 2, Lindstrom, BB, 13.21; 3, Kirchner, OGA, 13.23.
200 — 1, Baker, COZ, 26.59; 2, From, FAL, 26.67; 3, Kirchner, OGA, 27.41.
400 — 1, Wilkinson, McC, 1:00.08; 2, Baker, Coz, 1:01.06; 3, From, VAL, 1:01.40.
800 — 1, Wilkinson, McC, 2:25.72; 2, Kirchner, OGA, 2:28.03; 3, Quinn, BB, 2:31.40.
1,600 — 1, Henning, OGA, 5:39.84; 2, Hurt, MIN, 5:40.39; 3, Rodewald, McC, 5:50.82.
3,200 — 1, Henning, OGA, 11:57.41; 2, Rodewald, McC, 12:26.57; 3, Kerrigan, AIN, 12:38.01.
100 hurdles — 1, Dutton, McC, 15.65; 2, Kamery, MIN, 16.13; 3, McGinley, VAL, 16.17.
300 hurdles — 1, Dutton, McC, 47.88; 2, Kamery, MIN, 48.38; 3, O’Hare, GOTH, 48.72.
400 relay — 1, McCook (Walter, Dutton, Taylor, Wilkinson) 51.66; 2, Ogallala 52.42; 3, Valentine 52.49
1,600 relay — 1, McCook (Havlicek, Dutton, Spencer, Wilkinson) 4:13.00; 2, Ogallala 4:17.14; 3, Broken Bow 4:18.08.
3,200 relay — McCook (Rodewald, Renner, Spencer, Dutton) 10:07.56; 2, Broken Bow 10:21.52; 3, Minden 11:01.46.