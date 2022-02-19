 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Central Catholic battles past St. Paul
FILE PHOTO GICC Basketball

ST. PAUL — Class C-2, No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic got all it wanted from St. Paul.

But in the end, the Crusaders came out on top in a 42-34 win over the Wildcats Friday.

GICC outscored St. Paul 18-10 to break open the game.

Isaac Herbek led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Ishmael Nadir added 10.

Rylan Birkby paced the Wildcats with 10 points.

Central Catholic closes out the regular season against Northwest at 4:15 p.m. Saturuday.

Grand Island CC 12 6 6 18—42

St. Paul 10 11 3 10—34

GRAND ISLAND CC—Brayton Johnson 8, Isaac Herbek 14, Marcus Lowry 5, Ishmael Nadir 10, Gil Jengmer 5.

ST. PAUL—Jaxson Klinginsmith 7, Bryce Knapp 6, Sam Wells 3, Rylan Birkby 10, Trevor Dugan 8.

