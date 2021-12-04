Grand Island Central Catholic boys cruise past Omaha Gross in tourney

Norfolk Catholic did get back within four points twice, but Central Catholic never allowed it to become a one-possession game again.

“I was proud of the way we stayed the course,” Mayfield said. “We talked about runs within the game. They made one big run on us in the second half, but we responded really well. I’m proud of the girls for staying with the game plan when things weren’t necessarily going really well the first half. We ended up on a positive note.”

The coach added that there was no big adjustments that led to the improved offensive performance after halftime.

“We hit our shots,” Mayfield said. “We talked about that at halftime. We didn’t really make any adjustments, so to speak. We just said stay the course and hit your shots because we didn’t shoot really well the first half.”

The Crusaders showed improvement in their second game of the season following Thursday’s loss to No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran.

“We tried doing these things basically Thursday too,” Mayfield said. “Norfolk Catholic is a very good team. Lincoln Lutheran is an outstanding team.

“I think we just got into our comfort zone a little bit more this game. We had some kids who were nervous against Lincoln Lutheran. We played a couple freshmen a lot, and even the seniors and older girls have those jitters the first game of the year.”

