Grand Island Central Catholic boys cruise past Omaha Gross in tourney

Class C-2 preseason No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic stepped on the gas pedal both entering and exiting halftime of Saturday’s championship game of its early-season tournament.
The Crusaders outscored Omaha Gross 24-2 over the last six minutes of the first half and first 2 1/2 minutes of the second to pull away for a 65-40 victory.
GICC (2-0) also raced out to an 11-2 lead, but Gross scored the next eight points close back in.
The Crusaders’ next big run ended any doubt about the game’s outcome.
“We started that game that way and then sputtered through the middle parts,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “We played a good second quarter and a good third quarter, but we’re searching for some guys to play some roles for us off the bench. The season’s young, so we’re committed to try to keep that going and seeing where that ends up.
“But I thought we had a good start to the second half and a good start to the game. We just didn’t sustain it.”
The three returning starters for the defending C-2 state champions led the way. Isaac Herbek recorded 22 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Lowry added 15 points while Gil Jengmer had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The trio shot a combined 20-for-29 from the floor while the rest of the Crusaders went 6-for-18.
“I knew that those guys had played in a lot of games and are good players,” Martinez said. “I felt pretty comfortable with the fact that those guys are going to be big contributors for us.
“Brayton Johnson and Ishmael (Nadir) played well for us as well, so we have some really good pieces. We have to continue to work to add to that and keep jelling as a group.”
Central Catholic claimed the tournament championship comfortably while showing that there is still plenty of work to be done over the course of the season.
“We’ve made some mistakes in some areas that we’re not used to making them, but that’s expected I think with some new faces in uniforms,” Martinez said. “So we’ve just got to continue to learn in the film room and take it to the floor. I think we’ll do that. We have a group that’s willing to do that.
“But I feel pretty good with a 15-point win Thursday (against Lincoln Lutheran) and a 25-point win today. You have to feel good about that getting started with a new group.”
GIRLS
GICC 53, Norfolk Catholic 37
A 13-0 run to start the second half lifted Class C-1 preseason No. 3-rated Grand Island Central Catholic to a 53-37 win over Norfolk Catholic in the consolation game of its early-season tournament Saturday.
After shooting 6-for-23 (26.1%) in the first half, the Crusaders bounced back in the second led by the inside/outside scoring of Lucy Ghaifan and Gracie Woods.
The duo combined to score 27 of their 33 points after halftime. Woods finished with 17 points — including a 3-for-4 performance on 3-pointers — while Ghaifan added 16 points and 12 rebounds.
“That’s the strength of our team. We have outstanding shooters whether it is Gracie, who was on tonight, or Alyssa (Wilson), Jenna (Heidelk), Anna (Tibbetts),” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “They can all hit their shots, and obviously our inside game was really tough with our three posts Carolyn (Maser), Chloe (Cloud) and Lucy. Lucy had an outstanding game and had a double-double.
“We did a nice job of playing together.”
The teams traded runs in the first half with Norfolk Catholic taking a 19-17 lead into halftime. GICC (1-1) quickly changed that with the big start with the Knights using three timeouts before they finally scored 4:08 into the third quarter.
Norfolk Catholic did get back within four points twice, but Central Catholic never allowed it to become a one-possession game again.
“I was proud of the way we stayed the course,” Mayfield said. “We talked about runs within the game. They made one big run on us in the second half, but we responded really well. I’m proud of the girls for staying with the game plan when things weren’t necessarily going really well the first half. We ended up on a positive note.”
The coach added that there was no big adjustments that led to the improved offensive performance after halftime.
“We hit our shots,” Mayfield said. “We talked about that at halftime. We didn’t really make any adjustments, so to speak. We just said stay the course and hit your shots because we didn’t shoot really well the first half.”
The Crusaders showed improvement in their second game of the season following Thursday’s loss to No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran.
“We tried doing these things basically Thursday too,” Mayfield said. “Norfolk Catholic is a very good team. Lincoln Lutheran is an outstanding team.
“I think we just got into our comfort zone a little bit more this game. We had some kids who were nervous against Lincoln Lutheran. We played a couple freshmen a lot, and even the seniors and older girls have those jitters the first game of the year.”