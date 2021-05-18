Grand Island Central Catholic boys to be in title hunt in Class C

Individually, Herbek has the best leap in the triple jump at 44-1 1/2, while Steinke has the fourth-fastest time in the 100 at 11.05.

Kester said he sees Aquinas, who the Crusaders beat by four points to get the district championship, as well as Fremont Bergan and Wilber-Clatonia to be teams that will be challengers.

“Aquinas has Payton Davis in the distance races and Jake Witter in the hurdle races who will score points for them,” Kester said. “Wilber-Clatonia has had some good performances from their district meet and Bergan has some athletes that will score some points for them and there will be other teams that will likely do that too.”

As for the girls, they will take four athletes to the state meet.

Marissa Rerucha has the best mark in Class C in the pole vault this season at 10-10, which is also the all-class third-best mark.

Kester said he’s been impressed with Rerucha has done for the Crusaders this year.

“She’s having a tremendous season. She keeps setting personal bests every week and seems to be getting better every week,” Kester said. “And she had a great attempt at 11-1 on Thursday.”