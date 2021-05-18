Grand Island Central Catholic boys to be in title hunt in Class C

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team has seen a lot of tough competition during the course of the 2021 season.
And it has been successful, including claiming the Class C, District 6 title last Thursday at Wood River.
The Crusaders hope that results in a state championship this weekend at Omaha Burke. GICC’s quest for the school’s second state track and field title begins at 9 a.m. Friday.
GICC coach Keith Kester said he hopes being successful against that tough competition helps build confidence for the weekend.
“We’ve seen a lot of good competition throughout the year and the boys have performed against that type of competition, especially in the big meets,” Kester said. “They have not backed down to anyone this year. We hope that helps in a confidence standpoint.”
Central Catholic will take eight qualifiers to the state meet in Ben Alberts (800, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay), Zach Cloud (1,600, 3,200 relay), Isaac Herbek (400 relay, long jump, triple jump, high jump), Brayton Johnson (200, 400, 400 relay, 1,600 relay), Reid Martinez (1,600 relay, 3,200 relay), Russell Martinez (400 relay), Gage Steinke (100, 200, 400 relay, 1,600 relay) and Tanner Turek (3,200 relay).
All four relays have been near the top of the Class C charts all season. The 400 relay has the top time ran this season at 44.02, while the 3,200 relay has the second-fastest at 8:18.08, and the 1,600 relay ran the fourth-fastest time at 3:30.32.
Individually, Herbek has the best leap in the triple jump at 44-1 1/2, while Steinke has the fourth-fastest time in the 100 at 11.05.
Kester said he sees Aquinas, who the Crusaders beat by four points to get the district championship, as well as Fremont Bergan and Wilber-Clatonia to be teams that will be challengers.
“Aquinas has Payton Davis in the distance races and Jake Witter in the hurdle races who will score points for them,” Kester said. “Wilber-Clatonia has had some good performances from their district meet and Bergan has some athletes that will score some points for them and there will be other teams that will likely do that too.”
As for the girls, they will take four athletes to the state meet.
Marissa Rerucha has the best mark in Class C in the pole vault this season at 10-10, which is also the all-class third-best mark.
Kester said he’s been impressed with Rerucha has done for the Crusaders this year.
“She’s having a tremendous season. She keeps setting personal bests every week and seems to be getting better every week,” Kester said. “And she had a great attempt at 11-1 on Thursday.”
The Crusaders will also take Raegan Gellatly (3,200), Grace Herbek (800) and Avery O’Boyle (1,600, 3,200).
While Kester said while he wants to see the Crusader teams finish high in the team standings, he wants the athletes to focus on themselves first.
“The kids just need to control what they can control, like how you compete, and not worry what they can’t control. Everyone just has to play their part and we are looking more toward individual success,” Kester said. “It those things work out the way you hope they will, then you can see what happens in a team standpoint.”
Northwest
The Northwest will take plenty of athletes to the state meet.
The Vikings brings a total of 26 athletes, 13 each in both boys and girls, to the state meet. Class B action gets under way at 3 p.m. Friday.
The girls dominated the B-5 district last Thursday in Aurora. The Vikings will take Grace Baasch (1,600 relay), Keyara Casper (long jump), Claire Caspersen (shot put), Makinzi Havranek (discus), Brooklyn Janssen (long jump), Aizlynn Krafka (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Whitney Loman (3,200 relay), Reba Mader (400, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay), Macie Middleton (3,200 relay, triple jump), Kamrynn Mings (1,600 relay), Kailey O’Grady (3,200 relay), Samantha Roby (100, 200, 1,600 relay) and Avyn Urbanski (100, 200) to the state meet.
Northwest should be in the running for a top five finish. The 1,600 relay has the fourth fastest time ran this season at 4:06.81, while Mader ran the second-fastest time in the 400 at 58.40 and Roby has the third-fastest time in the 200 at 25.75. Caspersen comes in with the third-best throw in the shot put with a 42-7 toss.
However, the 400 relay, who had the second-best time in Class B, had a bad exchange and dropped the baton during the district meet. The members picked up the became back to get third at 52.34 but it wasn’t enough to qualify.
But NW coach Brandon Harrington said the Vikings should still be confident heading into the state meet, especially after winning such a competitive district.
“They’ve competed well all year long and I don’t think state will be any different. I think we have kids who can place very highly in their events this weekend,” Harrington said. “It still would be nice to have the 400 relay but those things happen.”
The boys, who were the B-5 runner-up to Hastings, qualified Alex Brandt (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, triple jump), Jacob Burger (3,200 relay), Victor Isele (100), Parker Lofing (3,200 relay), Jacob Mosley (pole vault), Bishop Placke (3,200 relay), Garrett Richardson (300 hurdles), Tyler Salter (800, 3,200 relay), Brody Sheeks (400), Wyatt Sindelar (discus), Brody Stutzman (shot put), Caleb Vokes (pole vault) and Chase Weigert (400).
Brandt is tied for the third best mark in the high jump at 6-6. Harrington said he feels the boys have a chance to be successful this weekend, just like the girls.
“I think our boys are being overlooked a little bit,” Harrington said. “They’ve been grinders all year. We may not get first, second or third but I think we have a chance to bring home some medals. I think they have the ability to do well.”
Harrington agreed with Kester about that a team needs to focus only on itself.
“We told our kids at districts to stay in the mindset of focusing on what you can control and don’t worry about the outside stuff and we’ll do the same thing at state,” he said. “I’m going to be proud of the kids regardless because of what they’ve done all season. They’ve prepared themselves very well.”
Grand Island Senior High
The Grand Island Senior High teams will take a total of 17 athletes to the state track meet.
The Islander boys qualified Jaiden Chrisman (shot put), Kytan Fyfe (1,600 relay), Juan Garcia (3,200) Jonathan Henriquez (110 hurdles), Charlie Hurley (1,600 relay), Gage Long (1,600, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay), Anthony Ramirez (1,600 relay), Payton Sindelar (3,200 relay) Mason Tompkins (3,200 relay) and Christian Wiegert (3,200 relay).
The girls will bring Kamdyn Barrientos (shot put, discus), Tiffany Griffin (pole vault), Madeline Hill (triple jump), Cassidy Hinken (triple jump), Keira Jones (long jump), Samantha Stobbe (triple jump) and Madison Webster (200) to the meet.
The girls have a chance to bring home some hardware as Barrientos has the top throw in Class A at 133-6, along with the fifth-best toss in the shot put at 40-0, while Cassidy Hinken has the seventh-best leap in the triple jump at 36-5 3/4.