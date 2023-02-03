Red-hot shooting from 3-point range and a determined defensive effort proved to be a winning combination for Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday night as the Crusaders drained 12 3-pointers in a 54-29 home victory over Lexington.

GICC, which was 12 of 24 from beyond the arc, made five treys in the second quarter to break a 10-10 tie and outscore the Minutemen 19-2 for a 29-12 halftime lead. The Crusaders limited Lexington to 1-of-6 shooting and forced six turnovers in the second quarter.

“We got eliminated in the conference tournament (on Jan. 24), so we had eight or so practices to work on ourselves, which we weren’t able to do in January when we had all those games piled up,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “The kids were ready to shoot when they caught the ball and I think that’s a big key to being a good shooter. At times this year, we haven’t been ready to shoot when we catch, so it was just a combination of things.

“I thought our energy was better. When you have positive energy, sometimes that just leads to making shots or stops on the defensive end. It came together nicely for us today.”

Freshman Thomas Birch and senior Bowdie Fox led the way for the Crusaders (6-12). Birch scored 14 points, going 4 of 6 on 3-point attempts, and the 6-foot-8 Fox had 13 points, including two 3-pointers, to go with six rebounds and three blocked shots.

“Bowdie has had a really good senior season and he’s just consistent and we know what we’re going to get out of him,” Martinez said. “He knows where to be on defense and he changes a lot of shots. He’s also a really good shooter from the top of the key and he’s gotten better in the paint at learning how to absorb contact.

“Bowdie is a kid that I’m happy for because he’s played behind some really good players for three years. On most of our teams, he plays a lot more before his senior year, so I’m just really appreciative of Bowdie sticking it out.”

After missing his first two 3-point tries in the first quarter, Birch buried five consecutive shots.

“Thomas has really come a long way for us,” Martinez said. “He started the first few games for us and he went through maybe a little bit of a freshman down time there where he struggled with the grind a little bit, but over the last two or three weeks, he’s really played well again for us.

“When you’re young and you’re playing a lot of varsity minutes, confidence is a big thing and he’s got a lot of it right now. We hope that continues.”

Kase Carpenter scored 10 points to lead Lexington (5-14).

GICC, which also got eight points and eight assists from Ishmael Nadir, had five more 3-pointers in the third quarter to lead 50-22 heading into the fourth. The Crusaders shot 52.9% from the floor (18 of 34) in the game’s first 24 minutes.

“It was fun to watch,” Martinez said. “I’ve had a blast coaching this group. I’ve just felt bad for them at times because we’ve had the lead in a lot of fourth quarters against a lot of good teams, but just haven’t been able to seal the deal.

“To have a night like tonight where we shot well and their confidence was growing — visibly — every trip up the floor was nice. I’m just happy for them.”

GICC 54, Lexington 29

LEXINGTON (5-14)

Daud Daud 2-3 0-0 5, Jase Carpenter 4-7 1-2 10, Kaden West 1-2 0-0 3, Greysen Strauss 4-10 1-2 9, Dru Truax 0-3 0-0 0, Isaiah Ellingson 0-5 2-2 2, Jante Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Levi Converse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-32 4-6 29.

GICC (6-12)

Ishmael Nadir 3-10 1-2 8, Jack Alberts 2-4 0-0 6, Kyle Kelly 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas Birch 5-7 0-0 14, Bowdie Fox 5-8 1-2 13, Thomas Liban 2-6 0-0 5, Jacob Stegman 3-4 0-0 8, Colton Mehring 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Haney 0-0 0-0 0, Graham Stava 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-42 2-4 54.

Lexington; 10; 2; 10; 7—29

GICC; 10; 19; 21; 4—54

3-point goals—Lexington 3-12 (Daud 1-2, Carpenter 1-2, West 1-2, Strauss 0-2, Truax 0-2, Ellingson 0-2), GICC 12-24 (Nadir 1-4, Alberts 2-3, Kelly 0-2, Birch 4-6, Fox 2-3, Liban 1-3, Stegman 2-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Lexington 18 (Ellingson 5), GICC 25 (Fox 6). Assists—Lexington 5 (West 2, Strauss 2), GICC 16 (Nadir 8). Turnovers—Lexington 11, GICC 8. Total fouls—Lexington 7, GICC 5. Technicals—None. A—NA.

GIRLS

GICC 40, Lexington 20

Grand Island Central Catholic overcame a sluggish start to post a 40-20 senior-night victory over Lexington on Friday.

Playing without standout senior post player Lucy Ghaifan, the Crusaders led 10-9 with three minutes to go before scoring the final six points of the first half and the first six of the third quarter for a 12-0 run. After Lexington cut its deficit to 22-14 midway through the third quarter, GICC answered with a 17-0 scoring spree, capped by Kylie Gangwish’s steal and layup to put her team ahead 39-14 with 2:30 to play.

Crusaders’ coach Kevin Mayfield said his team probably wasn’t as focused to play Lexington (0-18) as it should have been. GICC travels to play at 15-5 Hershey on Saturday.

“We’ve got another tough game (Saturday) with Hersey and I probably spent a little too much time, trying to prepare for them,” Mayfield said. “Not that we overlooked Lexington or anything, but we came out flat and didn’t make good decisions.

“We just need to play with a little more urgency and a little more confidence.”

Avery O’Boyle scored 11 points and Carolyn Maser had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead GICC (13-6). All but one of Maser’s rebounds came on the offensive end as the Crusaders finished with 24 offensive boards.

Prior to the game, GICC recognized its senior class that includes Hannah Gellatly, Gracie Woods, Gangwish and Ghaifan.

“They’re just great leaders — I can’t say enough about them,” Mayfield said. “They’re team players. All four of them are just so unselfish and would do anything to benefit the team.

“I love all four of them to death. We’re going to miss them all and their tremendous leadership.”

GICC 40, Lexington 20

LEXINGTON (0-18)

Marissa Garcia 2-7 0-0 4, Abrianna Reynosa 1-1 2-2 4, Abellanedad Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Hannah Scharff 1-2 0-0 2, Kianna Clouse 3-6 0-0 7, Miriam Terrero 0-0 0-0 0, Amandalyna Reynoso 0-0 0-0 0, Maylin Novoa 0-0 0-0 0, Ilhan Moulid 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 8-22 2-2 20.

GICC (13-6)

Hannah Gellatly 2-9 0-0 5, Avery O’Boyle 4-6 1-2 11, Carolyn Maser 3-8 4-4 10, Kylie Gangwish 2-5 1-2 5, Gracie Woods 2-9 1-2 5, Bryndal Moody 1-3 0-0 2, Anna Tibbetts 1-9 0-1 2, Maggie Herbek 0-3 0-4 0, Abbie Connick 0-1 0-0 0, Laura Blake 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Herbek 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Stegman 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Schardt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 7-15 40.

Lexington; 5; 4; 5; 6—20

GICC; 6; 10; 12; 12—40

3-point goals—Lexington 2-4 (Clouse 1-2, Moulid 1-2), GICC 3-25 (Gellatly 1-7, O’Boyle 2-4, Gangwish 0-2, Woods 0-1, Moody 0-1, Tibbetts 0-7, Herbek 0-2, Connick 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Lexington 18 (Moulid 5), GICC 37 (Maser 12). Assists—Lexington 2 (Allen 1, Terrero 1), GICC 8 (O’Boyle 3, Woods 3). Turnovers—Lexington 26, GICC 15. Total fouls—Lexington 12, GICC 7. Technicals—None. A—NA.

GICC Hall of Fame

The Grand Island Central Catholic athletic Hall of Fame inducted its first class between Friday night’s basketball games between the Crusaders and Lexington.

Those honored included Bobby Mills, Carl Tesmer, Sharon Zavala, Jenny Kropp-Goes, John Parrella, Jenny Green and KC Cowgill.