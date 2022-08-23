Grand Island Central Catholic cruises to win over Ord

DONIPHAN — Two outs away.

That’s how close the Grand Island Central Catholic team is from being undefeated this season after losing twice on walk offs.

The Crusaders view it as a hard lesson and won last night in the final at-bat against St. Paul. The momentum carried to Tuesday’s game against Ord in Doniphan and GICC won 8-0 in five innings via the run-rule.

“We had a grinder last night, so we were looking for these kids and this team to have their energy level up and come out with a fast start,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “I thought we did that and that was the recipe to success here. I’m proud of our team, and I really like the way our team is playing defensively.

GICC was up 5-0 after the bottom of the first on an Avery O’Boyle RBI double, a Hannah Greathouse RBI single, Sydnie Spaulding 2-RBI single and a Greathouse steal of home plate. They coasted from there.

One of the highlights of the games was a catch in deep center field over the fence by Kylie Ganwish that robbed Ord’s Morgan Holm of a home run.

Culler had some high praise for Gangwish.

“I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and I’ve never seen a catch more spectacular than the one I saw in center field today,” Culler said. “That was incredible. That’s maximum effort and that’s how we play. That’s our general out there. That’s her nickname and our general is out there making plays.”

Gangwish gave credit to Culler for developing her skill to the point that she could make that catch.

“During practice every day, we do our dailys,” Gangwish said. “We do our drop steps and do or die’s. During the play, I really had to take our dailys into play and run backwards. If I’m being honest, I did not see the fence. I was just looking at the ball the whole time. Next thing you know, the ball is in my glove. I’ve got to give props to my coach for getting me better at that every day.

GICC won in the fifth on a Codie Obermeier RBI home run that was crushed out to center field. Obermeier said she’s been struggling lately and wanted to break out of it.

“I’ve been in a little bit of a slump so I’ve been working really hard to get where I am,” Obermeier said. “I just saw that pitch and said ‘I’m going for it.’ Next thing you know, it was out of here.”

Mikah Culler picked up the win in the circle for the Crusaders, throwing zero walks and only allowing four hits in her four innings.

Gangwish led her team at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles.

For Ord, the season has been challenging as they’ve yet to pick up a win, and they’ve been injured throughout the year. Despite their adversities, Chant coach Ashley Trampe said she liked where they’re headed.

“It’s been a lot of ‘keep your head up’,” Trampe said. “A lot of how to recover when things don’t go our way and how to bounce back and not get down because you’re not coming out. …We’ve had a lot of injuries, so there’s been a lot of movement with positions. They’re a very flexible team and very young. We have one senior. Keeping our eyes to the future has been a lot of talk this year.”

Ord had five batters each go 1-for-2 at the plate.

GICC is back in action on Aug. 27 at the Seward Invite, while Ord is at the Holdrege/Adams Central Invite with Fairbury on Aug. 25.