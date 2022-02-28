Grand Island Central Catholic earns fifth-straight state bid with win over Heartland

Grand Island Central Catholic’s 2021 Class C-2 state title will indeed be defended.

The No. 5-rated Crusaders earned their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament Monday night with a 61-41 home-court victory over Heartland in the C2-4 district final. GICC will travel to Lincoln next week, looking for its third straight appearance in the C-2 championship game and a second consecutive title.

“It’s a relief and it was a challenge along the way,” Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said of locking up another state-tournament berth. “Our kids are goal-oriented and that was a goal they set in our first meeting of the spring, so it’s nice to see them accomplish it.

“You’ve got to get back to state to defend your title, so it’s good to be there.”

Honored in a pregame ceremony for topping the 1,000-point mark in his career earlier this season against Elkhorn North, Isaac Herbek scored a game-high 17 points to lead GICC (22-3). Gil Jengmer hit 7 of 10 shots from the floor to finish with 15 points and seven rebounds and Marcus Lowry added 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for the Crusaders.

Central Catholic shot 54.2% from the field (26 of 48), including going 6 of 16 from 3-point range. Martinez said the Crusaders shared the basketball well as his squad finished with 15 assists.

“A lot of times you can gauge how well we play by looking at how many assists we have,” Martinez

said. “Tonight, that number was probably up there and there were also good passes that led to baskets that might not have been an official assist.

“I thought we passed well, we shared the ball well and we only had two turnovers in the first half. We have to do that, especially in the postseason, for us to be good — just a real credit to our kids for being willing to play that way.”

The Crusaders received significant offensive contributions from all five starters. Senior Brayton Johnson sank two 3-pointers in the first half and Ishmael Nadir finished with nine points.

“We need everyone to play with confidence and Brayton and Ishmael are both very capable of putting points on the board for us,” Martinez said. “They both looked really good and really confident tonight — really comfortable.

“Ishmael hit a 3 and Brayton hitting a couple early 3s was a big benefit. We need them to do that for us to be at our best, so it was good to see.”

Trev Peters scored 13 points, going 3 of 3 from beyond the arc to pace Heartland (15-9). The Huskies, who shot 29.2% from the floor (14 of 48), trailed 12-2 five minutes into the contest.

“We were hoping to capitalize on some inside play early on to soften up the middle a little bit so we wouldn’t have to rely on 3-point shooting so much,” Heartland coach Erik Wetjen said. “GICC plays great defense. We happened to miss a couple inside early on and it seemed like maybe we lost a little confidence and it took us a while to get going again.”

Heartland was bidding for its first state-tournament berth since 2018.

“Our boys had a great subdistrict and fought hard,” Wetjen said. “I feel bad for our seniors, coming up short. Two of our seniors (Trajan Arbuck and Kale Wetjen) have started since their freshman year and they’ve been a part of three district-final games and, of course, two of them have been against GICC.

“We were hoping to maybe have a chance at getting one this time around, but sometimes that’s the way it goes.”

The Huskies were limited to 2 of 12 shooting and were outscored 16-4 in the second quarter, helping GICC build a 31-14 halftime lead. The Crusaders took their largest advantage at 57-33 on Herbek’s driving basket with 5:17 to play.

“I thought our defense was pretty tuned in,” Martinez said. “Heartland hit some difficult shots in the second half to kind of keep them in it, so give them credit for that, but I thought our defense was phenomenal.

“Inside with Marcus, Gil, Isaac and Bowdie Fox, it’s pretty hard to get clean looks at the rim against us.”