Grand Island Central Catholic easily takes second home invite

In a span of six days, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team found success in their home invite again.

After winning their first invite this past Thursday, the Crusaders won their home tournament Tuesday at Grand Island Senior High and Ryder Park.

The Crusaders won three of the four divisions to score 21 points.

But for the most part, GICC coach James Lowry said he mixed emotions.

“It’s nice to win but you’re really looking at how you’re playing,” Lowry said. “That’s more important and I’m sure the kids will tell you the same thing.

“I’m sure the girls weren’t happy with how they played but that’s because we didn’t have much practice time because of the weather. We definitely need the practice time.”

Ayoni Birthi (14-3) won at No. 1 singles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Gracie Woods and Tristyn Hedman (8-0) won at No. 2 doubles.

Lowry said he was pleased with how those players competed.

“I think Ayonya Birthi has picked up her game. She’s moving around a lot better and has been more consistent.

“The No. 2 doubles team is just getting better and better. There’s great competition on the team and that’s helped them get better.

There was a three-way tie for first at No. 1 doubles as GICC’s Mia Golka and Carolyn Maser (13-4), Adams Central’s Brianna Stroh and Ella Marker and Ogallala’s Graci Marhenke and Liz Swanson all went 3-1 in the division.

Brooklyn Kolbet (14-2) was second at No. 2 singles.

“I think everyone is doing their part,” Lowry said. “We just need to keep improving.”

The Crusaders head to the Hastings Invite on Tuesday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.