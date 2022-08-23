Grand Island Central Catholic focused on returning to the playoffs

From 2005 to 2014, the Grand Island Central Catholic football team made the state playoffs every season for a school record of 10 consecutive seasons.

Since then, they’ve only made it to the playoffs once, losing 46-33 to Wilber-Clatonia in 2020.

The Crusaders are looking to get back to where they think they belong and running back Ben Alberts (5-11, 170 pounds) thinks they can do it this year.

“I think we’d all love to make the playoffs, and I think that’s very possible with the schedule we have,” Alberts said. “If that doesn’t happen, I think a winning record is definitely one of our biggest goals.”

GICC football coach Tim Dvorak, who enters his sixth season at his alma mater, has loved what he’s seen out of his guys in camp and said his guys have been determined on improving.

“I’m very pleased with how we’ve been practicing this year,” Dvorak said. “We seem extremely focused, and we’ve come out with the intention of getting better every single day. Every practice has been our best practice. The energy has been high. Things have been positive. We’ve had great leadership pop up. I wouldn’t change a thing right now with how these guys have been working.”

GICC has been led in the offseason and looks to be led through the year by two of their returning starters, Alberts and offensive lineman Connor Johnson (5-9, 170).

Alberts said he’s doing everything he can to make the team better.

“I want to make sure our team wins every game we can and be there to help the team play as well as we can,” Alberts said.

Dvorak said those two have stepped up and their leadership skills have spread to the rest of the team.

“You can probably list the majority of guys on our team right now who are stepping up in some kind of leadership position,” Dvorak said. “It’s to the point where they’re just coaching up young guys. They’re asking questions, helping each other out and staying positive. They’re starting to lead themselves and that’s something that every coach wants and just dreams of the day where a team starts to lead themselves.”

Alberts and Johnson both play linebackers for the Crusaders. Alberts recorded 78 tackles and 9 tackles for loss last season, while Dvorak called Johnson “the most naturally gifted inside linebacker” he’s ever coached. Dvorak said he’s “extremely happy” with that position group and believes it is going to be the strength of the team in his 3-4 defense.

“I think we’re going to be very tough, particularly in our linebacking core,” Dvorak said. “We’ve got guys coming back with a lot of experience and a lot of heart, who are just physical, natural football players. I’m excited to see them fly around the field this year, and we’ve got some guys filling in around them.”

He also thinks the offensive and defensive line are strong areas of the team with returning junior starters Barrett Obermiller (5-10, 190) and Sam Mueller (5-8, 150) alongside Johnson.

In other groups, particularly at the skill positions on offense, GICC lost a lot of seniors to graduation. The lone returning starter at wide receiver is Jack Steenson (5-10, 150). While they are counting on new players to step up, Dvorak said he’s been happy with what he’s seen and will try to be balanced on offense.

“Each and every year, you’re going to have your strengths and weaknesses, but you always have to keep the defense guessing and keep them on their toes,” Dvorak said.

The Crusaders, who finished 3-6 last season, will be led at quarterback this year by Zenon Sack and run a spread offense. They play three teams that are ranked in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason ratings: Class C-2 No. 10 David City Aquinas, No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia and No. 4 Battle Creek.

Alberts said he feels like the schedule is a little lighter than last season and that combined with the atmosphere of this year’s team will lead to an improved record.

“There’s not a lot of negativity on the team and that’s good, and it seems like there’s a lot more leadership on this team than there was last year,” Alberts said.

GICC opens the season on Friday in a home game against Centura, who they beat 14-7 last season. To finish with a better record than last year, Dvorak said they just have to be a family on the field.

“The messaging is simple: we’ve just got to focus on ourselves and get better each and every day,” Dvorak said. If we can come together and be one team and one family out here together and get better each and every day, it doesn’t matter who we’re facing.

“Centura adds a little bit extra there. It’s been a good rivalry the past few years, and it was how we finished the season off last year. That adds a little motivation but as long as we stay focused on ourselves and stay together as a family, I love where things are going.”