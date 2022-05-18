Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High teams seeded well for state tennis tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic’s girls tennis team earned two of the top seeds for the Class B state meet.

The No. 2 doubles team of Gracie Woods and Tristyn Hedman earned the No. 1 seed, while Brooklyn Kolbet is the No. 2 seed at No. 2 singles.

GICC coach James Lowry said he’s excited to see those players get high seeds for the state meet, set for Thursday and Friday at Woods Training Center in Lincoln.

“They’ve had great seasons for us and (it’s) great to see (them) get rewards with those seeds,” Lowry said.

Woods and Hedman are fairly new to tennis but have gone 18-0 during the season.

Lowry said he didn’t know what to expect out of the Crusaders’ duo when the year started.

“They just started playing varsity for the very first time this year have done a great job for us,” Lowry said. “We didn’t know at the start of the year what we were going to do there because we had a lot of girls that could have played in that spot. They’ve had a great year. I’m interested to see what they can do.”

Kolbet is 23-2 on the season. She is the No. 2 seed behind Omaha Bronwell-Talbot/Concordia’s Tanya Bachu, who defeated her in three sets at the Ralston Invite.

“Brooklyn has had a great year and gets the No. 2 seed,” Lowry said. “The girl seeded ahead of her beat her in a third-set tiebreaker so it will be interesting to see what goes on there.”

Ayonyi Birthi (21-5) also earned the No. 5 seed at No. 1 singles, while Mia Golka and Carolyn Maser (22-4) are the No. 6 seed at No. 1 doubles.

“I’m happy with Ayonyi getting that No. 5 seed. She’s set herself up really to get to day two and do pretty well,” Lowry said. “Mia and Carolyn have had a great season as well and earned themselves the No. 6 seed.”

Lowry said he sees a tight team race with Omaha Duchesne, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Omaha Skutt, McCook and the Crusaders. But he said he wants the girls to keep doing what they’ve been doing all season.

“We just need to go and compete and just keep doing what we’ve done all year,” Lowry said. “We don’t really want to change anything going into state.

“The whole team has done pretty well for us this year and I hope we can continue that this week in Lincoln.”

Grand Island

The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis got three of its four teams seeded.

The No. 2 doubles team of Finley Evans and Claire Kelly (18-5) earned the Islanders’ highest seed as the No. 5 seed.

The No. 1 doubles team of Macy McDonald and Katie Wemhoff (12-6) are the No. 6 seed.

Katelyn Rodriguez (15-12) earned the No. 11 seed at No. 2 singles.

Annika Staab will compete at No. 1 singles for Grand Island.

The Class A state tennis meet will take place at Harry & Gail Koch Family Tennis Center at Tranquility Park in Omaha on Thursday and Friday. It’s set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.

