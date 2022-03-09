Grand Island Central Catholic heading back to another state championship game

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic has blazed a trail through familiar foes back to the Class C-2 state championship game.

Playing in a second consecutive rematch, the No. 4-rated Crusaders never trailed during a 58-47 victory over No. 7 Amherst Wednesday afternoon in the state tournament semifinals at Devaney Sports Center.

GICC coach Tino Martinez’s squad previously beat the Broncos 47-38 at home on Feb. 24 in their subdistrict final.

“Tino had a great game plan going into it,” Crusaders’ senior Isaac Herbek said. “Especially playing them a second time, we knew Amherst pretty well.”

The Crusaders’ 51-37 first-round win over Doniphan-Trumbull on Monday was also a rematch from the regular season when GICC topped the Cardinals 51-39 on Jan. 8 at Doniphan. Because of the robust scouting reports compiled by the coaching staff, Central Catholic senior Marcus Lowry said he always feels comfortable playing opponents a second time.

“I like it because Tino and the coaching staff do such a good job of scouting and game-planning,” Lowry said. “We feel confident that we know what the other team is going to do and when they’re going to do it.”

Lowry’s praise appeared to amuse — and surprise — Martinez.

“That’s nice to hear,” Martinez said with a smile. “I’ve never heard any of them say that out loud before. Sometimes when we give them the scouting report, I hear things like Marcus said this morning, ‘Geez — that’s a lot of information.’

“Seriously, though, it’s a credit to our kids more than us because they are able to take that scouting information to the floor. Every coach scouts and every coach gives information and we’re fortunate that our kids have done a pretty good job of taking that information and executing it.”

Herbek scored a game-high 21 points and Lowry added 19 points to help GICC make its third consecutive appearance in the C-2 state title game. The Crusaders (24-3) will be bidding for back to back championships when they face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (27-1) at 4 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Central Catholic’s Gil Jengmer finished with seven points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots, affecting several other Amherst shot attempts in the paint. The 6-foot-8 senior also had a pair of steals, one of them leading to a thunderous two-handed slam dunk that gave the Crusaders a 36-27 lead with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

Tayje Hadwiger had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Amherst (23-5) before fouling out with 1:32 to play. Nolan Eloe added 13 points and Josh Klingelhoefer had 12 points for the Broncos, who shot 39.5% from the floor (17 of 43), including going 4 of 14 from 3-point range.

“When you play a team that’s physical, it’s hard to drive by guys and it’s hard to open up the 3-point shot,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “I thought our kids still had open looks — good looks and good shots — we just didn’t hit them.”

Ishmael Nadir’s driving basket 29 seconds into the third quarter gave GICC its largest lead at 32-21. Hadwiger scored on a drive and then hit a 3-pointer to cut Amherst’s deficit to 32-27 with 4:32 remaining in the third, but the Broncos couldn’t get any closer.

GICC’s inability to completely pull away was due in part to uncharacteristic struggles at the free-throw line. The Crusaders missed eight of their first 10 foul shots, including the front end of four one-and-one opportunities, before finishing 14 of 18 in the final 3:33.

“We talked about being able to take a punch or two throughout the course of the game and not losing your focus,” Martinez said. “We got sloppy at times, but for the most part, we handled their runs pretty well.”

Now, Martinez and his staff will have to put together a brand-new scouting report for the championship game against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family — a team the Crusaders haven’t faced this season. That task will be made a bit easier by this year’s tournament format, which includes off days with the exception of teams playing in third-place games.

“Normally, you’d have to have about four scouting reports done before you even got to Lincoln because it was just one day after another,” Martinez said. “With the day off, we had stuff ready to put into a scouting report, but we didn’t necessarily have to have it built and ready to go.

“Typically after a game at state, we’d hand out the next game’s scouting report on the way back to the hotel and when we’d get to the hotel, so it’s kind of nice to have a little extra time.”