Grand Island Central Catholic holds defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt to 23 points

HASTINGS — Omaha Skutt’s defense wasn’t bad.
But tighter than cellophane tape on a Christmas present was Grand Island Central Catholic’s defense.
The SkyHawks never got unwrapped in their Saturday’s 39-23 loss in the marquee game of the new Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic at Hastings College.
“Defense was not the issue,’’ Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “I don’t know how many are going to hold them to 39 points.”
The biggest thing we just said is the ball didn’t go in for us and that’s just basketball.”
The win added to the success of the day for GICC coach Tino Martinez, who staged the five-game showcase as a spinoff of his successful February Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island.
“We’re very thankful we’re even playing, very grateful that we were able to have the event,’’ Martinez said. “I think all the teams that participated have been pretty happy with it, even though the atmosphere wasn’t maybe we’d hoped.
“We need anything that can help us get one step closer to normalcy, and I think today did that at least in the basketball realm.”
The preseason Class C-2 No. 1 Crusaders (7-0) held Class B No. 4 Skutt (3-2) to six points in the first quarter, three in the second and two in the fourth. Skutt had averaged 85 in a three-game winning streak, which included an 87-40 win over Alliance in a neutral-site replacement game last weekend.
“Our goal was to keep them out of the paint,’’ Martinez said. “We made them settle for some shots outside when they’re used to getting to the rim so easy.”
Russ Martinez, the coach’s cousin, led the Crusaders with 13 points on three 3s. Koby Bales had 10.
Omaha Skutt (3-2) 6 3 12 2—23
Grand Island CC (7-0) 11 6 14 8—39
OS: Charlie Fletcher 7, Sam Kudron 5, James Gninefou 4, Luke Skar 4, Mitch Scholl 3.
GICC: Russ Martinez 13, Koby Bales 10, Dei Jengmer 8, Marcus Lowry 4, Gil Dengmer 2, Tanner Turek 2.
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53
Ethan Smith scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime for the unranked Cardinals (5-2). Myles Sadd had 15 points, including 7-of-7 on second-half free throws, and Blake Detamore 14.
Brady Timm, the only senior on either team, had a game-high 18 points for Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan (5-1).
Yutan (4-1) 16 10 13 14—53
Doniphan-Trumbull (5-2) 13 12 15 23—63
Y: Brady Timm 18, Sam Petersen 9, Carter Tichota 7, Jake Richmond 7, Isaiah Daniell 6, Nolan Timm 6, Gavin Kube 2.
DT: Ethan Smith 16, Myles Sadd 15, Blake Detamore 14, Andrew Stock 13, Jaden Williams 5.
Adams Central 61, Chase County 22
Lucas Bohlen’s 13 points paced Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (6-1) in its romp. The final 7:28 was played under running-clock timing.
Chase County (2-3) 8 5 4 5—22
Adams Central (6-1) 16 20 19 6—61
CC: Clay Meeske 11, Kade Anderson 5, Cedric Maxwell 5, Jacob German 2.
AC: Lucas Bohlen 13, Cam Foster 9, Tyler Slechta 8, Dante Boelhower 8, Jacob Eckhardt 7, Sam Dierks 5, Holden O’Dey 3, Nate Sughroue 2, Paul Fago 2, Hyatt Collins 2, Jayden Teichmeier 2.
