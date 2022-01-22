Grand Island Central Catholic holds off Adams Central

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Fago countered with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Adams Central (6-10). The Patriots shot 30.2% (13 of 43) from the floor.

Lowry’s final 3-pointer gave his team a 37-33 lead with 5:13 left. Adams Central never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

“Those 3s were big and once Marcus gets going, he’s difficult to slow down,” Martinez said. “I was hoping he would hit one or two more (shots) because usually it goes in spurts for him.

“Marcus had a tough assignment, guarding Fago all night, so to play that well offensively at the other end says a lot about him and his competitiveness.”

Foul trouble hampered GICC much of the night. Jengmer’s minutes were limited as he picked up his fourth personal with 6:21 remaining, while Lowry and Herbek were whistled for three fouls apiece.

“That’s the first game we’ve really had to deal with foul trouble and I thought the guys that came off the bench played big minutes for us,” Martinez said. “Bowdie Fox, Jacob Stegman and Jack Kenna did a good job of buying us some time.

“We were able to keep the score close while we had to navigate through that situation and gave ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter to stretch out the lead a little bit.”