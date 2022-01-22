Grand Island Central Catholic holds off Adams Central

Class C-2 No. 2-rated Grand Island Central Catholic overcame a third-quarter shooting drought to post a 48-40 victory over Adams Central at home Saturday night.
Leading 25-20 at halftime, the Crusaders were 1 of 10 from the field in the third quarter as Adams Central rallied to tie the score at 29-29 heading into the fourth. GICC found just enough offense down the stretch, despite shooting an uncharacteristic 14 of 28 from the free-throw line, including going 9 of 17 at the charity stripe in the final 7:39.
“It’s nice to be able to overcome it when we’re not shooting it as well as we’re capable of,” Crusaders’ coach Tino Martinez said. “We didn’t shoot it well in the third and we also made some decisions that were out of character, offensively, but we did a good job of battling through that tough stretch.
“A lot of it is you also have to credit Adams Central. They gave us different looks and they competed. We feel very fortunate to come out with a victory.”
Marcus Lowry scored 17 points to lead GICC (12-2), including two key 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter. Gil Jengmer finished with 11 points, Brayton Johnson had 10 points and Isaac Herbek scored all nine of his points at the free-throw line for the Crusaders.
Paul Fago countered with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Adams Central (6-10). The Patriots shot 30.2% (13 of 43) from the floor.
Lowry’s final 3-pointer gave his team a 37-33 lead with 5:13 left. Adams Central never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
“Those 3s were big and once Marcus gets going, he’s difficult to slow down,” Martinez said. “I was hoping he would hit one or two more (shots) because usually it goes in spurts for him.
“Marcus had a tough assignment, guarding Fago all night, so to play that well offensively at the other end says a lot about him and his competitiveness.”
Foul trouble hampered GICC much of the night. Jengmer’s minutes were limited as he picked up his fourth personal with 6:21 remaining, while Lowry and Herbek were whistled for three fouls apiece.
“That’s the first game we’ve really had to deal with foul trouble and I thought the guys that came off the bench played big minutes for us,” Martinez said. “Bowdie Fox, Jacob Stegman and Jack Kenna did a good job of buying us some time.
“We were able to keep the score close while we had to navigate through that situation and gave ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter to stretch out the lead a little bit.”