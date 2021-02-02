Grand Island Central Catholic holds off Aurora

Strong low-post play paved the way for Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday night as the Crusaders continued the process of shaping their new identity in a 50-41 home victory over Aurora.
The trio of Chloe Cloud, Lucy Ghaifan and Carolyn Maser combined for 33 points and 20 rebounds as Class C-1 No. 4-rated (Omaha World-Herald) GICC improved to 16-1 on the season. The Crusaders are 2-1 since a coaching change that also resulted in the departure of their leading scorer in guard Rylie Rice.
“Our inside players performed well, but honestly, I don’t think they were even close tonight to what they can be,” GICC co-coach Kevin Mayfield said. “We tried to do something new, offensively, and we’ve had one practice together with this team as it is now. It’s hard for them to adjust.
“We didn’t get very good movement on offense and at times, that was kind of killing us.”
Cloud finished with game-high totals in points (19) and rebounds (13) to lead Central Catholic. Alyssa Wilson and Ghaifan added 10 points apiece, while Jenna Heidelk finished with five assists for the Crusaders.
“We knew that GICC was still a very high-quality team,” Aurora coach Kelly Boshart said. “We knew there would be some unknowns coming in, but we just prepared like any other game. We just worried about ourselves and the things that we can get better at.
“We figured there would be adjustments to make in the game and we did a pretty good job of that.”
Aurora (9-10) trailed 22-13 at halftime, but hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor to outscore the Crusaders 16-13 in the third quarter. The Huskies cut their deficit to 42-38 on two Eva Fahrnbruch free throws with 3:39 to play, but couldn’t draw any closer as GICC closed with an 8-3 run.
Kasey Schuster scored 12 points off the bench to lead Aurora. The 5-foot-7 sophomore hit 5 of 6 shots from the floor, including a 3-pointer.
“Our girls adjusted really well in the second half,” Boshart said. “We knew it was going to be a really physical game with Cloud and Ghaifan, but we did a nice job of working through that. We were able to rally back in the third quarter and find our groove a little bit there, looking to attack the rim and we rebounded well.”
After suffering their first loss of the season to Bishop Neumann in the Centennial Conference Tournament on Thursday, Mayfield said the Crusaders are back to full strength personnel-wise and have responded well to adversity. GICC now takes a two-game winning streak into Thursday’s game at Cozad before returning home Friday to host Lexington.
“The kids have been fantastic,” Mayfield said. “We had a really, really good practice (Monday), which was my first one with them for the most part. They were focused, we went through a lot of things and they did a really good job.