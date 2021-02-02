Grand Island Central Catholic holds off Aurora

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We figured there would be adjustments to make in the game and we did a pretty good job of that.”

Aurora (9-10) trailed 22-13 at halftime, but hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor to outscore the Crusaders 16-13 in the third quarter. The Huskies cut their deficit to 42-38 on two Eva Fahrnbruch free throws with 3:39 to play, but couldn’t draw any closer as GICC closed with an 8-3 run.

Kasey Schuster scored 12 points off the bench to lead Aurora. The 5-foot-7 sophomore hit 5 of 6 shots from the floor, including a 3-pointer.

“Our girls adjusted really well in the second half,” Boshart said. “We knew it was going to be a really physical game with Cloud and Ghaifan, but we did a nice job of working through that. We were able to rally back in the third quarter and find our groove a little bit there, looking to attack the rim and we rebounded well.”

After suffering their first loss of the season to Bishop Neumann in the Centennial Conference Tournament on Thursday, Mayfield said the Crusaders are back to full strength personnel-wise and have responded well to adversity. GICC now takes a two-game winning streak into Thursday’s game at Cozad before returning home Friday to host Lexington.