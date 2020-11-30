Grand Island Central Catholic hungry for more after state tournament appearance

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team returned to the state tournament in March after a one-year absence.
With a majority of that team back, the Crusaders are hungry for more in 2020-21, which they would love to include the program’s first state tournament victory since 2000.
“That’s something that we talked about after state – where we want to be and how we want to get there,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “We have a lot of players back and some newcomers who are challenging each other in practice each day. And everyone has stepped up to every challenge.”
The strong returning nucleus includes a trio of juniors who are in their third year as starters.
Rylie Rice led the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game.
“Rylie works so hard at her game,” said Stacia Rice. “She is not only a shooter. In the limited offseason this summer, she worked on pull-up jumpers, finishing at the rim and ballhandling.”
Jenna Heidelk returns at point guard but is coming off a shoulder injury. That will cause her to split some time in that role with senior Alexis Mudloff.
“Alexis is doing great things and I’m proud of her for how well she is running the offense,” Stacia Rice said.
Chloe Cloud returns inside.
“It’s great to have a post who is so athletic and can run,” the coach said.
Sophomore Lucy Ghaifan showed potential last year and should play an even bigger role inside for the GICC.
“Lucy wasn’t sure if she even wanted to go our for basketball and she decided she would,” Stacia Rice said. “She doesn’t have much experience, but she’s picked things up quickly.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s great to have two posts who can run with anyone.”
The Crusaders’ four seniors are doing a great job leading the team, Stacia Rice added, while a couple of freshmen could see some playing time.
Sophomore Gracie Woods is out with a shoulder injury.
But much of the team – including Alyssa Wilson and Kylie Gangwish – have been playing together since third grade.
“They’ve been playing together so long they get in sync with each other,” Stacia Rice said. “It’s fun to watch in practices.”
The Crusaders will need to be in sync when they embark upon their usual tough schedule.
“Whether we are (Class) C-1 or C-2, every game is going to be a challenge,” Stacia Rice said. “We have (Hastings) St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic and Lincoln Christian all on our schedule. We’re not going to have a night off all year.”
And the postseason will look different for the Crusaders, who move up to Class C-1 and are in a subdistrict with state qualifier St. Paul.
St. Cecilia, which repeated as C-2 state champion, also is moving up to C-1.
While the Crusaders have dreams of Lincoln in March, they are in no way looking too far ahead.
“We are taking every game like it is our last game, because it actually could be,” Stacia Rice said. “We’re going to take the season game by game and know that each game could be the last one our seniors play. We want to go out every game and battle as hard as we can for them.
“Hopefully we’re still playing basketball at the end of the year and we can get to state. If we do, we want to go far into the tournament.”
Central Catholic is scheduled to open its season Friday at Omaha Gross before hosting Norfolk Catholic on Saturday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!