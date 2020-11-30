Grand Island Central Catholic hungry for more after state tournament appearance

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team returned to the state tournament in March after a one-year absence.

With a majority of that team back, the Crusaders are hungry for more in 2020-21, which they would love to include the program’s first state tournament victory since 2000.

“That’s something that we talked about after state – where we want to be and how we want to get there,” GICC coach Stacia Rice said. “We have a lot of players back and some newcomers who are challenging each other in practice each day. And everyone has stepped up to every challenge.”

The strong returning nucleus includes a trio of juniors who are in their third year as starters.

Rylie Rice led the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game.

“Rylie works so hard at her game,” said Stacia Rice. “She is not only a shooter. In the limited offseason this summer, she worked on pull-up jumpers, finishing at the rim and ballhandling.”

Jenna Heidelk returns at point guard but is coming off a shoulder injury. That will cause her to split some time in that role with senior Alexis Mudloff.