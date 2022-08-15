Grand Island Central Catholic looks to make Culler’s last year special

One last hurrah.

Grand Island Central Catholic softball coach, Brock Culler, is leaving the program at the end of the season to be Concordia University’s head softball coach.

After 10 seasons at the helm of the Crusaders’ program, a co-op between GICC, Wood River, Heartland Lutheran and Doniphan-Trumbull, Culler said he’s just trying to enjoy every last moment.

“I’m blessed with the opportunity I have with Concordia,” Culler said. “I’m living my dream. But that involves me having to walk away from a program that I’ve put ten years of my life into. I absolutely love Crusader softball. I love everybody who’s in it, who has been in it and who will be in it.

“I’m going to try and take it slow. Obviously, you can’t do that in high school softball because it goes very fast, but I’ve just been so blessed with sports and the opportunities I’ve been given and the players I’ve been able to coach. I’m living on cloud nine.”

With hopes of ending his run on a high note, Culler’s team has taken on an aggressive mindset. A little chip on the shoulder never hurt either.

“That’s just kind of our thing,” GICC outfielder Kylie Gangwish said. “We’ve kind of been overlooked in the past in previous seasons and this year, we’re going to come out strong and no one is going to suspect that we’re going to be good.”

Gangwish said an example of them practicing being aggressive is with their base running. The Crusaders are always trying to get to the next base and get farther than maybe they used to think they could.

The same theme applies on defense, and their effort was noticeable in their jamboree triangular against Grand Island Senior High and Lexington on Aug. 11.

“On defense, we’re just always being aggressive,” Gangwish said. “I’m an outfielder and my coach is always telling me to dive and go all out, so that’s really been the mojo for our outfielders, and I’m sure it’s the same thing for the infielders too.”

Culler said he loves what he’s seeing from his group and that it stems from a meeting in the first few days of GICC’s preseason camp

“I love the way these kids fly around,” Culler said. “I love the way they put it all out there. ...We’re going to play harder and faster than anybody. Doesn’t matter who we’re playing or when. We are going to play hard like the gas pedal is stuck.”

Culler named Gangwish (.340 BA, 15 RBIs, 2 doubles), infielder Codi Obermeier (.229 BA, 6 RBIs, 3 doubles), catcher Avery O’Boyle (.444 BA, 30 RBIs, 7 doubles and infielder Anna Tibbets (.238 BA, 9 RBIs, 2 doubles) as his team leaders.

While those are the players he named, Culler said each player has some leadership quality in them, and that they all know how to play the game the right way.

The Crusaders ended last season 12-14 and Culler recognizes that there’s still some work to do to get the team where he wants it, specifically with the pitching staff.

“In camps, we had a lot of walks,” Culler said. “That’s something we can improve on and need to improve on. Our defense is going to be pretty good. They’re fun to watch. They fly around. Offensively, we’ve got to find the strike zone and get some pops on the bat. These kids are going to put the bat on the ball, and we just have to find some gaps and start stringing some things together.”

To end the season with a winning record and possibly a district title, Culler said it comes down to the belief each player has in themselves and their effort level. It all starts on Thursday at Columbus Lakeview.

We have this saying, ‘If you see me in a fight for the bear, pray for the bear’,” Culler said. “We know the bear is bigger and badder and stronger, but we’re going to give everything we’ve got.”