Grand Island Central Catholic, Northwest to play at Grand Island's Memorial Stadium Friday

Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium will host two games this Friday as Northwest takes on Elkhorn North at 4 p.m., while Grand Island Central Catholic battles David City Aquinas afterwards at 7 p.m.

In the nightcap, GICC or Aquinas will get a win for the first time this season. The Crusaders coach, Tim Dvorak, said the ending results of their games are a little misleading as to how his team is playing.

“We just have to execute and do things more consistently,” Dvorak said. “You watch the film against Centura, North Bend and even to an extent against Bishop Neumann, we did a number of very good things. What’s happening is we have one or two mishaps. When you do that against a good team, it’s not first downs. It’s touchdowns. We’re getting beat on big plays. That’s our big focus going into this week and the rest of the season.”

Dvorak said some areas have been playing well while others need some fine tuning over the rest of the season.

“Our run defense has been very, very good for us with our defensive line and four linebackers,” Dvorak said. “I think we’ve been able to shut down the run between the tackles very well. Where we’re getting beat is on the perimeter. Some of that is just angles which we can work on and coach in practice.

“Offensively, we’re still trying to find our groove and what works for us. We have talent and the ability to get the ball in the hands of a couple of playmakers. That’s what we have to be able to do.”

While the Crusaders are averaging nearly five points a game on offense and giving up 32 ppg on defense, Aquinas is averaging 7.6 ppg on offense and giving up 22 ppg on defense.

The Monarchs are a storied program but Dvorak said every team has their ups and downs.

“I have tremendous respect for coach (Ron) Mimick and what he does and has been doing,” Dvorak siad. “They’re going to be a disciplined football team and also a young football team. They’re starting a number of younger guys, and I think we can take advantage of that. I think we’ll be able to match up with them. We’re just going to have to match their discipline which they’re really known for.

“I think our strength on defense in our interior is going to match up well because they want to get the ball inside and run traps and dives with their fullback. If we shut down their primary, we’re going to force them into a game they don’t want to play and that’s the goal we’re chasing.”

For Class B No. 9 Northwest, they’re also looking for their first win of the season.

“Some calls didn’t go our way,” coach Kevin Stein said about the 24-22 loss to Seward. “We had a chance to win it at the end and just didn’t get the ball to bounce our way. We have to find a way to play a little cleaner of a game, so we don’t put ourselves in that situation at the end.”

Stein said teams won’t play a perfect game, but they have to stop giving up four or five big breakdowns a game. He also said he would like to see them get off to a better start and put some pressure on the opponent.

In this week’s game against No. 10 Elkhorn North, Stein said the Wolves run similar schemes but have momentum on their side.

“The biggest thing is, right now, they kind of have the mojo on their side with having a pretty light schedule at the beginning of the season,” Stein said. “They’ll be ramped up and ready to go because they probably feel this will be their first big test. They will be ready to rock.”

Stein said while there will be a different vibe for the afternoon kickoff, they’re looking forward to playing in Grand Island for the first time this year and having all of their fans there to support them.

“Our guys are kind of used to at the end of school getting ready for practice, so I don’t think it will be anything different for them physically because they’re used to that,” Stein said. “Just the mentality that the sun is still up in the sky, and we’re not yet in the mid-season cool air. A lot of times, playoff games are played in the afternoon, so it will be that type of feel for us.

“The good thing is we get to stay here in town. Yes, we’re not on our own field, but we are here in town where the fans get to stay nice and close and the students will be excited to get out of school early and get over there.”

Grand Island (2-1) at Lincoln High (2-1)

The Islanders travel east for the first time this season to take on an improved Lincoln High team.

GISH won last Friday on a fourth quarter comeback over Norfolk. They trailed 16-7 entering the quarter but two rushing touchdowns by Jace Chrisman gave them the 20-16 win.

Chrisman has 299 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season on 32 carries. He splits carries with Caleb Richardson, who also has carried the rock 32 times this season for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Lincoln High has won their two past games in blowout fashion, beating Omaha Northwest 62-12 and Omaha Central 43-7. Their lone loss to the year was to Lincoln Southwest who won the game 20-19.

It’s the first time the two teams have played since the 2019 season.

Heartland Lutheran (0-2) at Parkview Christian (1-1)

The Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets travel to Lincoln in search of their first win for a 4 p.m. kickoff against six-man No. 8 Parkview Christian.

Heartland Lutheran lost 86-26 last week to Brady. The Red Hornets defense has given up an average of 67.5 points per game.

Parkview Christian is coming off of a 20-16 loss to No. 4 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. The Patriots jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter of that game.