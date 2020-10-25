Grand Island Central Catholic, others set for postseason

Looking at the numbers, Grand Island Central Catholic should be safe to play in a district final match Saturday.
But Crusader coach Sharon Zavala doesn’t want to take a chance.
Despite being the No. 2 seed in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 tournament and being fourth in the NSAA wildcard point standings at 45.68, Zavala still wants No. 5-rated GICC to focus on Doniphan-Trumbull, which the Crusaders open the subdistrict with at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul High School.
“It’s one game at time. We’re only guaranteed one more match at this point of the season,” Zavala said. “We’ll have to play well to stretch our season out.”
No. 2 St. Paul, which is 29-0 on the season, is the No. 1 seed and will host the subdistrict. The Wildcats will open with Central City at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The championship is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Paul earned the right to host the subdistrict by having a strong regular season and was ahead of the Crusaders in wildcard points on Thursday when the pairings were announced. The Wildcats are currently second at 46.31 as of Sunday afternoon.
Zavala said she feels the No. 1 seed should host the subdistrict.
“They earned it and I think it’s a good move,” Zavala said. “The attendance will be better and I think it’s a lot easier for scheduling.”
If no upsets happen on the first day, both St. Paul and GICC should be high enough in points standings to host a district final on Saturday.
The 12 winners in the C1-C2 subdistricts, along with the next four teams with the highest points, will participate in a district final.
The higher seeded team will host the district final match unless the two schools are 120 miles apart. If that is the case, a neutral site will be used. If the higher seed can’t host, the two schools will agree upon a site for the district final. The winners will advance to the state volleyball tournament.
Zavala said she feels the Crusaders will be ready when the postseason starts on Monday.
“I hope our hitting balance in our rotation pays off,” Zavala said. “We’ll have to have everybody have good games and can’t have an off night.”
D2-3 subdistrict
Heartland Lutheran will be in the D2-3 subdistrict at Nebraska Christian Monday.
The Red Hornets (7-18) will open with Giltner (7-12) at 4 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
No. 10 Nebraska Christian (15-8) is the top seed and will play the winner of Heartland Lutheran and Giltner at 7 p.m. later in the day.
Osceola (10-11) and Hampton (15-12) will play in the other match at 5:30 p.m. The championship is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Just like in C1-C2, D1-D2 subdistrict winners, along with the next four teams in the NSAA wildcard points standings, will compete in a district final match Saturday.
All D1-D2 district finals matches will be played at centralized, neutral locations as determined by the higher seed and agreed upon by both schools participating in the district final. The winners will advance to the state volleyball tournament.
B-6 subdistrict
Northwest’s road for its 20th straight trip to the state volleyball tournament begins on the road.
The Class B No. 7-rated Vikings will be the No. 3 seed in the Subdistrict 6 tournament and will open with No. 2 seed Aurora at 7 p.m. Tuesday at York.
After starting 5-11, Northwest has won 10 of its last 13 matches, which included a win over the top-seed York in five sets this past Tuesday. The Vikings trailed 2-0 and had match point on them at 24-22 before coming back to get the win.
The No. 5-rated Huskies earned a five-set win over Northwest on Sept. 22.
No. 6 York will open with No. 9 Seward at 5:30 p.m. The championship is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Regardless of what happens in the subdistrict, it appears every team will play in a district final on Saturday as all four teams are in the top nine in the NSAA wildcard point standings as of Sunday afternoon.
Despite being the No. 2 seed, Aurora has the highest points in the subdistrict at 43.06, while York is second at 43.03. The Vikings are third at 41.55 and Seward is fourth at 41.06.
The eight subdistrict winners and the next eight teams in wildcard points will play in a district final. The highest seeded team will host a district final.
A-5 district
The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team will be the No. 4 seed in the A-5 district.
The Islanders will take on top seed and No. 6-rated Millard West at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
If Grand Island wins, it will play in a dsitrict final match at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Class A winners in the seven district tournaments, along with one wildcard who has the highest points in the NSAA standings, will advance to the state volleyball tournament.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!