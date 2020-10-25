Grand Island Central Catholic, others set for postseason

Looking at the numbers, Grand Island Central Catholic should be safe to play in a district final match Saturday.

But Crusader coach Sharon Zavala doesn’t want to take a chance.

Despite being the No. 2 seed in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 8 tournament and being fourth in the NSAA wildcard point standings at 45.68, Zavala still wants No. 5-rated GICC to focus on Doniphan-Trumbull, which the Crusaders open the subdistrict with at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul High School.

“It’s one game at time. We’re only guaranteed one more match at this point of the season,” Zavala said. “We’ll have to play well to stretch our season out.”

No. 2 St. Paul, which is 29-0 on the season, is the No. 1 seed and will host the subdistrict. The Wildcats will open with Central City at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The championship is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Paul earned the right to host the subdistrict by having a strong regular season and was ahead of the Crusaders in wildcard points on Thursday when the pairings were announced. The Wildcats are currently second at 46.31 as of Sunday afternoon.

Zavala said she feels the No. 1 seed should host the subdistrict.