Grand Island Central Catholic powers past St. Paul in C1-9 final

GICC began the second half with a 13-5 spurt to lead 44-21 with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.

“Things steamrolled on us,” Peters said. “GICC hit some outside shots and they got some second shots — we weren’t doing a good job of boxing out and I told the girls from the get-go that’s what they’d have to do, but (GICC) is really physical.

“Once they get seven or eight points ahead of you, with their inside game, it’s going to be tough to make it up.”

After seeing St. Paul take a 10-9 lead on a Poppert basket with 1:44 to play in the first quarter, GICC started to take control.

“We played hard, we played physical, but more impressively, I thought the girls were really mentally focused,” Mayfield said. “We had a few things go bad early and I got on their tails a little bit and I think maybe earlier in the season, they would’ve melted. But tonight, they responded.”

Mayfield said he expects St. Paul to get a wild card and still have a say in who wins the Class C-1 state title.

“The score tonight wasn’t an indication of how close the game really was,” Mayfield said. “Late in the game, I think we just really wore them out — not only physically, but mentally. Our girls just played with a lot of fire.”