Grand Island Central Catholic powers past St. Paul in C1-9 final

Crusaders power past St. Paul, 64-40
By Terry Douglass
The back-and-forth battle that many were expecting in the Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 final never quite materialized.
Top-rated Grand Island Central Catholic broke the game open with a second-quarter surge and rolled to a 64-40 victory over No. 4 St. Paul Thursday night at GICC. The win advanced the Crusaders (19-5) into next week’s district final, while the Wildcats (20-4) will need a wild-card bid to keep their season alive.
“Like I told our girls in the locker room afterwards, this was a statement win,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Mayfield said. “St. Paul is a great team — they really are. They’re ranked fourth, they’re (20-4) and they have beaten a lot of good teams.
“This just shows what we’re capable of, but we also know we could end up playing St. Paul somewhere again down the line and the score could be totally different.”
The Wildcats entered the night seventh in the wild-card point standings. The top four teams that failed to win their subdistrict will be in line for a wild-card and a district-final berth.
Lucy Ghaifan had 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Crusaders. Chloe Cloud added 11 points and blocked a pair of shots for GICC, which shot 56.5% from the floor (26 of 46), including going 7 of 16 from 3-point range.
Ghaifan was dominant inside, converting 9 of 11 field-goal attempts before resting for the game’s final five minutes. The 6-foot-1 junior helped GICC to a 31-20 rebounding advantage as she had six of her team’s nine offensive boards.
“As I’ve said all year, when Lucy gets her motor running, there’s nobody that can stop her,” Mayfield said. “She’s just a tremendous player and when she plays like that, it makes everyone around her better.”
St. Paul coach Rick Peters agreed.
“She’s smart and if you double-team her, she’s going to find the open player,” Peters said of Ghaifan. “She is tough to guard and she works hard in there, so that’s a credit to her.
“She also runs the floor well, too. She outworked us.”
Olivia Poppert countered with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds for St. Paul. The Wildcats shot 30.9% (13 of 42), including going 2 of 18 from beyond the arc.
Leading 18-16 midway through the second quarter, GICC went on a 13-0 run to take a 31-16 halftime advantage. Ghaifan scored six points inside and Gracie Woods had a pair of 3-pointers to fuel the Crusaders’ run.
GICC began the second half with a 13-5 spurt to lead 44-21 with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Things steamrolled on us,” Peters said. “GICC hit some outside shots and they got some second shots — we weren’t doing a good job of boxing out and I told the girls from the get-go that’s what they’d have to do, but (GICC) is really physical.
“Once they get seven or eight points ahead of you, with their inside game, it’s going to be tough to make it up.”
After seeing St. Paul take a 10-9 lead on a Poppert basket with 1:44 to play in the first quarter, GICC started to take control.
“We played hard, we played physical, but more impressively, I thought the girls were really mentally focused,” Mayfield said. “We had a few things go bad early and I got on their tails a little bit and I think maybe earlier in the season, they would’ve melted. But tonight, they responded.”
Mayfield said he expects St. Paul to get a wild card and still have a say in who wins the Class C-1 state title.
“The score tonight wasn’t an indication of how close the game really was,” Mayfield said. “Late in the game, I think we just really wore them out — not only physically, but mentally. Our girls just played with a lot of fire.”