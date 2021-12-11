Grand Island Central Catholic pulls away from Mount Michael Benedictine

After missing some chances to put Mount Michael Benedictine away in the first half, Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic managed to do so in the third quarter.

The Crusaders used a 12-0 run in that quarter to post a 47-35 win Saturday at Central Catholic.

GICC coach Tino Martinez said he was happy to see the Crusaders take control in the third, especially after he felt they missed some chances in the first half while taking an 18-15 lead into the locker room.

“We had some opportunities to increase our lead and I felt like we slipped up on a few defensive things,” Martinez said. “I told the kids to take it one possession at a time, and try to win every one of them.”

After the teams each scored on their first two possessions, Marcus Lowry connected on a 3-pointer to start the 12-0 run. On the next possession, Gil Jengmer added a three-point play, then Isaac Herbek and Lowry hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Crusaders a 34-21 lead with 1:36 left.

GICC wasn’t done in the quarter. After AJ Ataji scored to stop the run, Jengmer hit a basket underneath, then Ishmael Nadir hit a layup to give the Crusaders a 38-21 lead heading into the final quarter.