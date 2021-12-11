Grand Island Central Catholic pulls away from Mount Michael Benedictine

After missing some chances to put Mount Michael Benedictine away in the first half, Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic managed to do so in the third quarter.
The Crusaders used a 12-0 run in that quarter to post a 47-35 win Saturday at Central Catholic.
GICC coach Tino Martinez said he was happy to see the Crusaders take control in the third, especially after he felt they missed some chances in the first half while taking an 18-15 lead into the locker room.
“We had some opportunities to increase our lead and I felt like we slipped up on a few defensive things,” Martinez said. “I told the kids to take it one possession at a time, and try to win every one of them.”
After the teams each scored on their first two possessions, Marcus Lowry connected on a 3-pointer to start the 12-0 run. On the next possession, Gil Jengmer added a three-point play, then Isaac Herbek and Lowry hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Crusaders a 34-21 lead with 1:36 left.
GICC wasn’t done in the quarter. After AJ Ataji scored to stop the run, Jengmer hit a basket underneath, then Ishmael Nadir hit a layup to give the Crusaders a 38-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
Martinez credited the defense as it held Mt. Michael, a team that was averaging 56.3 points in its last three games, to 35 points, including 21 in the first three quarters. The Crusaders also held its top two scorers — Harrison Long and Kuon Kuon, to nine points each.
“They have some very capable players that averaged in double figures. I thought our attention to detail was good, even though we could have done better in some spots,” Martinez said. “Our kids just took the scouting report and followed the game plan really well defensively.”
Jengmer led the Crusaders with 15 points and had 13 rebounds, while Lowry chipped in 13 points and Herbek had 10. Martinez said those three continue to play well for GICC.
“Those have been outstanding for us and it’s no secret that they’ll do most of the scoring for us,” Martinez said. “They organize the other players around them really well so their leadership has been very valuable as well.”
Martinez said he’s happy the Crusaders are 4-0 to start the season.
“You got to be happy, especially with the teams that we have played and with a bunch of new kids coming in,” Martinez said. “We still have things we need to do better in but the kids are doing a good job so far.”
GICC travels to Lincoln Christian Friday, then plays Hastings at the Heartland Hoops Holiday Classic on Saturday.