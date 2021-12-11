Grand Island Central Catholic pulls away to defeat Omaha Duchesne

GICC put the game away with a Wilson layup and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final stages.

Wilson led the Crusaders with 17 points, while Ghaifan added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Woods added 10 and Cloud had eight.

“Alyssa’s a streaky shooter for us and she hit some timely 3-pointers for us, especially late in the game,” Mayfield said. “Chloe played her best game I felt in an all-around game and Jenna gave a great effort on the defensive end with great hustle and diving for balls out of bounds.”

Mayfield said turnovers were another reason for the win. The Crusaders turned the ball over nine times, while committing only one in the fourth quarter, as well as the shots went in unlike in Friday’s 33-26 loss to Columbus Scotus.

“We really didn’t play bad against Scotus, we just didn’t shoot the ball well and we let the offense dictate our defense and that ended up hurting us,” Mayfield said. “Plus we took better care of the ball today, especially when we needed to.”

Mayfield said he hopes the Crusaders can gain some confidence in getting a tough win against Duchesne.

“Any win is a good win, especially early on in the season,” Mayfield said. “Duchesne isn’t a bad team and I felt like if we took care of our things, we would be fine.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.