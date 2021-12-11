Grand Island Central Catholic pulls away to defeat Omaha Duchesne

After seeing Omaha Duchesne come back to take a lead in the third quarter, the seniors on the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team came through when they needed.
Alyssa Wilson hit a pair of 3-pointers, while Jenna Heidelk made a steal and connected on a 3-pointer that sparked a 16-5 run to help the Crusaders take a 60-49 win over the Cardinals Saturday at Central Catholic High School.
“We just stayed the course. The kids showed a lot of fight and grit,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “I thought our seniors made some key plays for us and showed some great leadership. I really can’t say enough high praise for them all.”
Duchesne used an 11-0 run that turned a 34-27 deficit into a 38-34 lead. Nicky Huss did most of the damage as she had seven of her game-high 21 points in the quarter to give the Cardinals the advantage with 2:12 left in the third.
But after a Lucy Ghaifan free-throw, Wilson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at the end of the third quarter.
Duchesne broke the tie early on a Caroline Shanahan free throw, Heidelk and Wilson hit back-to-back three pointers to give GICC a 44-40 lead. The Cardinals responded with a Huss three.
Senior Chloe Cloud got into the act with a layup off a Heidelk steal gave GICC some breathing room. Then after scoring again moments later, Cloud dished off an assist to Gracie Woods to give the Crusaders a 50-43 lead with 2:48 left to play.
GICC put the game away with a Wilson layup and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final stages.
Wilson led the Crusaders with 17 points, while Ghaifan added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Woods added 10 and Cloud had eight.
“Alyssa’s a streaky shooter for us and she hit some timely 3-pointers for us, especially late in the game,” Mayfield said. “Chloe played her best game I felt in an all-around game and Jenna gave a great effort on the defensive end with great hustle and diving for balls out of bounds.”
Mayfield said turnovers were another reason for the win. The Crusaders turned the ball over nine times, while committing only one in the fourth quarter, as well as the shots went in unlike in Friday’s 33-26 loss to Columbus Scotus.
“We really didn’t play bad against Scotus, we just didn’t shoot the ball well and we let the offense dictate our defense and that ended up hurting us,” Mayfield said. “Plus we took better care of the ball today, especially when we needed to.”
Mayfield said he hopes the Crusaders can gain some confidence in getting a tough win against Duchesne.
“Any win is a good win, especially early on in the season,” Mayfield said. “Duchesne isn’t a bad team and I felt like if we took care of our things, we would be fine.”