Grand Island Central Catholic rallies past Elkhorn North during Heartland Hoops Classic

Not to be overlooked was GICC’s defensive performance. The Crusaders limited Elkhorn

North to 1 of 10 shooting in the fourth quarter as 6-foot-8 senior center Gil Jengmer owned the paint, grabbing six rebounds and blocking four shots in the contest.

“We just had faith in ourselves,” Jengmer said. “Really, we felt good coming out after halftime. Right after we got out of the locker room, we were ready to go.”

For a while, it appeared Jengmer wouldn’t get an opportunity to be much of a factor. He was whistled with his third personal foul with 5:19 left in the second quarter, forcing him to the bench.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We haven’t had a lot of issues with foul trouble this year, but we had to navigate that today with Gil,” Martinez said. “Bowdie Fox and Alex King played some key minutes. Bowdie didn’t score, but he’s 6-8 in the middle, he causes some havoc in there and he rebounded when he had a chance. Those were big minutes from our bench and they gave us a fighting chance.”

Brandon Orgilbold scored 19 points to lead Elkhorn North (7-14). However, the 6-1 senior guard was held without a point — or even a shot attempt — over the final 8:56.