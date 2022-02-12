Grand Island Central Catholic rallies past Elkhorn North during Heartland Hoops Classic

Trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter, Grand Island Central Catholic didn’t exactly have the look of a team that was on the verge of a comeback.
Then again, looks can be deceiving.
The Class C-2 No. 5-rated Crusaders used a 22-2 game-closing run to rally for a 52-47 victory over Elkhorn North Saturday in the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center. Down 45-30 with 56 seconds remaining in the third quarter, GICC held the Wolves without a point for 8:47 to turn what was looking like a loss into victory.
“To our credit, we don’t get down like that a lot, but we’re not a great team when we’re playing from behind, because of our style,” Crusaders coach Tino Martinez said. “We usually make teams use the clock to score against us, so it’s typically hard for us to come from way behind.
“But credit our kids, they were just really resilient today.”
Isaac Herbek scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and Marcus Lowry added 19 points and four assists for GICC (17-3). Lowry started his team’s run with five consecutive points to close the third quarter and scored 11 total during the Crusaders’ monster rally.
Lowry’s 3-pointer with 2:42 to play tied the score at 45-45. Teammate Brayton Johnson nailed a 3 with 1:50 remaining, giving Central Catholic the go-ahead score at 48-45.
Not to be overlooked was GICC’s defensive performance. The Crusaders limited Elkhorn
North to 1 of 10 shooting in the fourth quarter as 6-foot-8 senior center Gil Jengmer owned the paint, grabbing six rebounds and blocking four shots in the contest.
“We just had faith in ourselves,” Jengmer said. “Really, we felt good coming out after halftime. Right after we got out of the locker room, we were ready to go.”
For a while, it appeared Jengmer wouldn’t get an opportunity to be much of a factor. He was whistled with his third personal foul with 5:19 left in the second quarter, forcing him to the bench.
“We haven’t had a lot of issues with foul trouble this year, but we had to navigate that today with Gil,” Martinez said. “Bowdie Fox and Alex King played some key minutes. Bowdie didn’t score, but he’s 6-8 in the middle, he causes some havoc in there and he rebounded when he had a chance. Those were big minutes from our bench and they gave us a fighting chance.”
Brandon Orgilbold scored 19 points to lead Elkhorn North (7-14). However, the 6-1 senior guard was held without a point — or even a shot attempt — over the final 8:56.
“Honestly, we didn’t have an answer for him,” Martinez said of Orgilbold. “We had to go to no help on him and we didn’t want to do that because it left us vulnerable in other areas. So we no-helped him, we jammed him on the ball-screen — different things like that — just to try and slow him up.
“Credit to our kids, we were able to slow Orgilbold down and then their other guys were having to step up and make shots. Luckily for us, they were missing and we rebounded them.”
Another factor in GICC’s comeback was getting to the free-throw line. Herbek (10 of 11) and Lowry (7 of 9) combined to go 17 of 20 at the charity stripe as the Crusaders were 20 of 25 on free throws for the game.
“We had to quit shooting the perimeter shots because Elkhorn North had fouls racked up and we had to be able to score without the clock running,” Martinez said. “Isaac, Marcus and the rest of our guys had to start getting to the rim and they did a good job of getting there.
“Probably the real difference in the game, though, was that we rebounded on defense in the second half where we got murdered by offensive rebounds by them in the first half. It felt like Gil Jengmer got every rebound in the fourth quarter, so that was big for us.”
Jengmer said he played smarter, defensively, in the second half.
“I just needed to start staying down and stay on their face and start walling up,” Jengmer said. “In the second half, I was getting down in a good defensive stance, started talking more and trying to help my teammates out. I thought that really helped.”
And the Crusaders never quit.
“I’m really proud of them for that,” Martinez said. “It was not a good first half and I didn’t think we competed very well and I didn’t think that, mentally, we were ready to go and that is probably on me and not them.
“In the second half, our kids surely changed everything that I thought about the first half. They just really dug in and they competed on every possession.”