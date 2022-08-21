Grand Island Central Catholic returns experienced group for 2022

The Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team has a good mix of experience returning for the 2022 season.

The Crusaders return nine letterwinners, including six starters from last year’s 31-3 squad that finished fourth in the state tournament in Class C-1.

That has longtime coach Sharon Zavala, who is entering her 48th year of coaching, excited for the upcoming season.

“We have great chemistry and great senior leadership,” Zavala said. “We have five seniors that have played on varsity and they are ready to make a statement.”

The Crusaders, who have ten state championships and nine state runner-up finishes, could be one of the teams to beat this season in Class C-1.

GICC returns both Gracie Woods and Lucy Ghaifan, who were two of its top attackers last year. Woods, a Northwest Missouri State recruit, finished with 267 kills with a .225 hitting efficiency and had 315 digs. Ghaifan had 251 kills with a .316 efficiency and 60 blocks.

“Teams are going to have to trying stop them,” Zavala said. “Gracie, who will be a four-year starter, is going to be a six-rotation player for us, and we’ll use her from the back row as well. After coming off of shoulder surgery, she’s close to 100 percent.

“And Lucy has made great strides in volleyball over the past year. Her vertical is better, and I feel she and (setter) Carolyn (Maser) connect really well this well.”

Maser returns as the GICC setter. The 6-1 junior finished with 884 assists and had 42 ace serves. It will be Maser’s third year as the Crusader setter, so Zavala said that’s valuable especially with her size as she also had 49 kills and 28 blocks, along with 258 digs last year.

“It’s always nice when you have a setter that’s been around for a while,” Zavala said. “She’s also 6-1 and should be another threat at the net. She’ll have a lot of options.”

Seniors Avery Kelly and Maddie Weyers, along with junior Tristyn Hedman were players that saw a lot of playing time last year.

Kelly came in and had 50 kills and 41 ace serves, while Weyers was used as a serving specialist in finishing with 31 ace serves. Hedman will be the Crusaders libero this year. She was used as a defensive specialist last year in finishing with 129 digs. Zavala said other players like Hadlee Hasselman, Maddie Schneider and Hannah Gellatly could be used a lot during the season.

“Tristyn is a great athlete and Hannah has improved more than any other player this year. Maddie will likely see some time in the front row,” Zavala said. “Avery will be our other outside hitter. Maddie is coming off foot surgery and she’s been doing some nice things for us so far. Hadlee is a steady athlete who ball handles well.

“All my girls could play other positions too and we’ll still not miss a beat.”

While the Crusaders will have depth, Zavala said they can’t afford injuries. She also said GICC can improve in some areas.

“We have good depth, but we still have to stay away from injuries,” Zavala said. “That will be one of the keys. Even though we’re tall, we can still do better in our blocking and get there better. And maybe serve a little tougher.”

GICC will head across town to open its season against Northwest Thursday, then will play Broken Bow and Ord at the Bill Marshall Classic at the Nebraska State Fair.