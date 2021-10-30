Grand Island Central Catholic rolls past Omaha Roncalli to secure 33rd state tournament berth

There was definitely no district heartbreak for Grand Island Central Catholic this year.
One year after falling one win short of the state tournament due to an upset loss in district play to Adams Central, the Crusaders rolled to a 25-10, 25-9, 25-12 victory over Omaha Roncalli in Saturday’s Class C-1, District 2 final.
“It fees pretty good to make it back to state after losing in the district final last year,” said senior middle hitter Chloe Cloud, who had a match-high 15 kills. “After last year, one of our main goals was to get back to state and do some damage.
“(During the offseason) we worked really hard in the gym and the weight room. We were just determined to get back to state.”
That loss provided a lesson that paid off for the No. 3-rated Crusaders, who will carry a 30-1 record into the state tournament.
“I’m sure it provided some motivation, but it was more like it proved to them that some bad things can happen,” said coach Sharon Zavala, who leads a GICC team into state for the 33rd time. “We talked about having emotional control and emotional intelligence on the court, I think this team has matured into that.”
Remarkably, GICC has missed out on qualifying for the state tournament in consecutive years only twice since their first appearance in 1979.
The Crusaders quickly eliminated any possibility of it happening for a third time on Saturday. They jumped out to an 11-3 lead over the Crimson Pride (20-15) in the first set and quickly took control early in each of the next two sets, too.
“We were all in rhythm, and it was fun to play, too,” Cloud said. “Our passes were right to our setter so our hitters could hit.”
The performance exceeded Zavala’s high expectations.
“It went better than I had hoped,” she said. “I thought we played well. Our size bothered them, and we did a good job on defense and serving. We played a complete game, and that’s what happens.”
Alyssa Wilson helped spark the early lead with three consecutive aces. She finished with seven aces while GICC had a total of 13.
“It just helps when your servers are serving tough,” Zavala said. “It just makes things go smoothly. She did a nice job. We call it a ‘turkey’ when you get three (aces) in a row, and she had a couple turkeys today.”
Wilson said the key to her serving success was the same thing that led to the team’s success throughout this season.
“You have to have a lot of confidence to get stuff done and push forward,” the senior outside hitter said. “You have to keep going and be confident in yourself and each other.”
For the team’s four seniors, it was a special moment knowing their final season will end in Lincoln.
“It feels really good,” Wilson said. “We don’t have much time left, and we were just trying to get there and have fun while we’re at it.”
Gracie Woods closely followed Cloud with 14 kills while Carolyn Maser finished with 31 set assists with 11 digs. Jenna Heidelk collected a team-high 17 digs.
Even thought it is a nearly annual event, Zavala said qualifying for another state tournament never loses its special feeling.
“It’s fun. It’s just fun,” she said. “I don’t know how many more years I’m going to do this, but I am so happy to take this bunch to state because they are so deserving of it.
“There is no drama. They just all get along. They all have different personalities, but they all have the same goal. What I like about this group is the parents cheer for everybody’s child, not just theirs. That makes a close community when they do that.”