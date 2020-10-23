Grand island Central Catholic’s Zach Cloud gets state medal in first year out for cross country

KEARNEY — Zach Cloud found out cross country wasn’t bad to try.
In his first season in competing in the sport, the Grand Island Central Catholic senior found success while competing at his first state cross country meet Friday at Kearney Country Club.
Cloud finished with in sixth place in 16:58.0, a performance that surprised him.
“There’s no way I thought I would finish sixth, especially with this being my first year,” Cloud said.
Cloud didn’t have the best start as he was around 25th place near the 1-mile marker. But he slowly moved his back into the race.
Cloud said he wouldn’t have thought of getting a medal after the start that he had.
“There was no way I thought I was going to finish the way I did,” Cloud said. “I saw where I was at the 4K sign and I knew I had to pick it up and give it my all. I got a good kick and I had a lot more energy near the end of the race than I did at the beginning.”
GICC coach Phou Manivong said that’s just the way Cloud runs, but he was not surprised by his finish.
“Zach has the tendency to start out slow but he’s been starting to run smart, especially towards the end of the season, on how to run cross country,” he said. “It really showed today.
“He goes out and runs and he competes hard. I’m not surprised with what he did today.”
And the cross country season ends on what had been a rough couple of months for Cloud whose mother, Karen, passed way during the summer. Manivong said that makes seeing Cloud get a state medal even sweeter.
“With everything he’s been through this summer, to see him finish with a state medal in his first year is great,” he said. “He’s had great support from not only his teammates but his classmates as well. They really came together and really support him and that’s been great to see. It made a successful season for him.”
And what did Cloud think of competing in cross country this year?
“It’s hard but it’s a great way to stay in shape because it’s running,” Cloud said. “It kind of makes up for missing track last year (because of COVID-19) even though I still would want to my junior year of track back. But cross country this year was amazing. It kind of makes me wish I would have done it my freshman year.”
The GICC girls finished 13th with 170 points. Raegan Gellatly was the high finisher for the Crusaders by finishing 21st in 20:49.2
Manivong said he was proud that GICC found a way to get back to the state meet. The Crusaders moved up to Class C after qualifying in D last year.
“Having back-to-back state qualifying teams is something we haven’t done in a long time,” Manivong said. “That’s exciting and I felt they did well. Hats off to the girls for getting back down here because we knew Class C was going to be tough.”
Islanders’ Garcia grabs second medal
Juan Garcia wrapped up his season with another state medal.
After finishing eighth during the sophomore year, the Grand Island Senior High junior ended getting seventh in 16:03.8.
“That’s exciting even though I wanted to do better,” Garcia said.
Garcia put himself in good position right away as he was in the top five around the 1-mile marker and stayed in that position throughout the reminder of the race until the end where he felt the cold weather got to him a little bit. He was stumbling near the finish line.
“I was too cold that I couldn’t move too well near the end there,” Garcia said. “My body just gave out on me.”
Islander coach Scott Hirchert said he felt Garcia did what he had to do with his start.
“I thought the runners got out pretty fast in the first 1,000 meters and that’s what Juan needed to do,” Hirchert said. “That helped him be successful. He definitely left it out there on the course. He ran very hard.”
Aubrey Pikop came in 84th at 21:19.4 in the girls race for the Islanders.
Northwest’s Keller surprises self with medal
Caden Keller wanted to improve on his 56th place finish from the 2019 state cross country meet.
The Northwest sophomore did just that. And by quite a ways.
Keller improved on his finish by getting a state medal with a 13th-place finish in 17:03.0 during the Class B race.
“I was probably expecting to finish around the same spot I did last year, but never expected that,” Keller said. ”That’s just pretty crazy to me.”
Around sometime after the 2-mile marker, Keller said he could hear his teammates yelling at him that he was in 16th place. That’s when he knew he had to pick it up.
“At that point, it was either me getting 15th or I was dying,” Keller said.
Northwest coach Joel Hope said a key moment for Keller during the season was finishing 13th at the UNK Invite on Sept. 29.
“I think that helped him set some confidence,” Hope said. “He deserves a medal because he’s worked hard for it.”
And Keller admitted that former Viking runner John Campbell, who finished 15th in the 2019 state meet, deserves some of the credit for his success.
“John getting 15th last year really was inspiration for me,” Campbell said. “I talked to him this week and all he said to me was to run my race.”
The Viking girls had three qualifiers. Neelie Dorsey finished 49th in 21:31.5, Megan Freeman came in 51st in 21:33.9 and Alexis Lilienthal took 63rd in 21:57.9.
