Grand island Central Catholic’s Zach Cloud gets state medal in first year out for cross country

“He goes out and runs and he competes hard. I’m not surprised with what he did today.”

And the cross country season ends on what had been a rough couple of months for Cloud whose mother, Karen, passed way during the summer. Manivong said that makes seeing Cloud get a state medal even sweeter.

“With everything he’s been through this summer, to see him finish with a state medal in his first year is great,” he said. “He’s had great support from not only his teammates but his classmates as well. They really came together and really support him and that’s been great to see. It made a successful season for him.”

And what did Cloud think of competing in cross country this year?

“It’s hard but it’s a great way to stay in shape because it’s running,” Cloud said. “It kind of makes up for missing track last year (because of COVID-19) even though I still would want to my junior year of track back. But cross country this year was amazing. It kind of makes me wish I would have done it my freshman year.”

The GICC girls finished 13th with 170 points. Raegan Gellatly was the high finisher for the Crusaders by finishing 21st in 20:49.2