Grand Island Central Catholic’s quest to build momentum for the postseason continues trending upward.

The Crusaders had three players score in double figures and played dominant defense to knock off Class C-2 No. 9-rated Gordon-Rushville 45-34 in the Heartland Hoops Classic Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

Ishmael Nadir led the way for GICC, scoring a game-high 14 points to go with six assists and four steals. Thomas Birch added 12 points and seven rebounds and Bowdie Fox finished with 10 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders (8-13).

Nadir, a 5-foot-11 senior, was 4 of 5 at the free-throw line in the final 1:52, including knocking down a pair of foul shots to give the Crusaders their largest lead at 44-30 with 1:14 to play. He was also 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

“It’s a credit to Ishmael — he put in a lot of time and he kind of waited his turn,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said of Nadir’s improved shooting this season. “He played behind some really good players his freshman and sophomore years, so he didn’t really get a chance until last year when he was more of a facilitator and a defender for us.

“This year, he’s definitely got a bigger role and he’s done a heck of a job for us all year.”

Nadir said he worked hard to improve.

“Last year, I didn’t have as much confidence and I was really only on the floor for my defense,” said Nadir, who was a starter on the Crusaders’ Class C-2 state runner-up squad a year ago. “I didn’t have a big role last season, but during the summer, I was in the gym every day shooting 1,000 shots a week, trying to get my confidence up. I feel like that has really helped me.”

And despite improving his offensive skills, Nadir remains a lock-down defender, Martinez said.

“Whether shots and free throws are going in for Ishmael or not, one thing we always know we’re going to get is his best effort,” Martinez said. “He guards the heck out of people. I just can’t say enough good things about him and how much the coaching staff appreciates him.”

The Crusaders’ team defense was dominant against Gordon-Rushville (13-4). GICC limited the Mustangs to 41.2% shooting (14 of 34) from the floor and forced 10 turnovers.

Jace Nelson, who entered the Classic averaging nearly 20 points per game, was limited to 11. The 6-6 senior had just four points in the game’s first three quarters, drawing plenty of attention from the 6-8 Fox and 6-3 Jacob Stegman in the paint.

“We had to limit Nelson’s touches to have a chance — he’s just almost automatic when he catches it,” Martinez said. “We did a really good job of keeping the ball out of his hands. That’s Jacob and Bode and our other guys knowing where to be on the floor at the right time, so our kids did a good job of executing that.”

On the offensive end, GICC was 10 of 22 from 3-point range. Birch had three treys in the first quarter and was 4 of 8 from deep overall.

“We knew with the way Gordon-Rushville defended screens on film that we were going to come open with our flair screens and our tight cuts on the baseline,” Martinez said. “We had to make sure that we were taking good shots — not just shooting shots because we were open. Thomas Birch did a really good job in the first quarter to get us going and then Thomas Liban, Ishmael and those guys followed suit.”

GICC has now won three of its final four games heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at home against St. Paul.

“We knew that our schedule was going to be tough, so we wanted to be able to put ourselves into a position where we were playing our best now — and I feel that we are,” Martinez said. “We had a chance at St. Cecilia Thursday and we let it slip, but we like where we’re at.”

Nadir agreed.

“Practice has been way better the past few weeks and even the last few days,” Nadir said. “You can just really feel our momentum building. We’re all just working hard and having a really good time.”

GICC 45, Gordon-Rushville 34

GORDON RUSHVILLE (13-4)

Ellis Livingston 3-8 0-0 9, Logam Slama 1-4 0-0 3, Carter Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Keenan Schwarting 3-8 0-1 7, Jace Nelson 5-9 0-0 11, Michael Perez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-34 0-1 34.

GICC (8-13)

Ishmael Nadir 4-11 4-7 14, Thomas Liban 2-7 0-0 6, Thomas Birch 4-8 0-0 12, Jacob Stegman 1-2 0-0 3, Bowdie Fox 4-6 1-2 10. Totals 15-34 5-9 45.

Gordon-Rushville; 7; 4; 11; 12—34

GICC; 14; 11; 9; 11—45

3-point goals—G-R 6-16 (Livingston 3-4, Slama 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Schwarting 1-4, Nelson 1-2), GICC 10-22 (Nadir 2-3, Liban 2-7, Birch 4-8, Stegman 1-1, Fox 1-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—G-R 22 (Schwarting 8), GICC 21 (Birch 7). Assists—G-R 11 (Livingston 3, Schwarting 3), GICC 13 (Nadir 6). Turnovers—G-R 10, GICC 5. Total fouls—G-R 11, GICC 8. Technicals—None. A—NA.