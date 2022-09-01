Grand Island Central Catholic sweeps Hastings St. Cecilia

Thursday’s home opener was business as usual for Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders swept Class D-1 No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-16, 25-17 and 25-16.

The Bluehawks had leads in each set and managed to hang around but in the end, GICC always had an answer.

“We missed too many serves but at the same time, we had a lot of ace serves,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said. “We went on serving runs, and I thought ours were a little better than theirs. It made a difference.

“We got behind all three sets in the beginning, and they had their strongest rotations at the beginning. We’re pretty balanced, and I thought that played a difference too.”

GICC had eight service errors in the match but had 12 ace serves, with six players each recording two.

It was a fairly balanced attack from the Crusaders, with four different players ending the night with double-digit attack attempts. Gracie Woods ended the night with a team high 11 kills, while Lucy Ghaifan had nine.

Avery Kelly was second highest on the team with 21 attempts.

“We have our people that we like to go to but sometimes Lucy (Ghaifan) is a decoy, and they back set to Avery (Kelly),” Zavala said. “Everybody is expecting Lucy to get the ball. Carolyn (Maser) does a nice job of getting everyone involved.”

The third set was the best St. Cecilia looked throughout the match. The Bluehawks held an 8-6 advantage which was the farthest into a set they had a lead. However, GICC went on a 9-2 run to once again take momentum back.

St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher said despite the loss, he thought they played pretty well.

“We played a fantastic team in GICC,” Schumacher said. “There’s definitely things we can clean up on our side. Serve receive wasn’t fantastic and also our free ball passing wasn’t great. If you look on our side, they did free ball pass really well. Anytime there was a free ball, it was an easy kill.”

Lindsey Parr led the Bluehawks with six kills. Ryann Sabatka and Brynn Weeks each had five more. They’re a fairly young team, with two seniors, one junior, two sophomore and a freshman making up Thursday’s starting lineup.

St. Cecilia (1-2) will have the weekend off before playing crosstown rival Adams Central next Tuesday.

As for the Crusaders, they have been dominant all season and have yet to lose a set. Zavala said that’s likely not going to be the case all season and that the schedule will ramp up in September.

“The team’s we’ve played haven’t gotten off to great starts so the scheduling has been good,” Zavala said. “Beating Northwest has probably been our biggest challenge so far. We start down the road, and we’re going to meet some people who are really going to push us.”

GICC (5-0) has a week off before playing at the Sutton Triangular Thursday.