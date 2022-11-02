Grand Island Central Catholic sweeps Kearney Catholic, moves into C1 semifinals

LINCOLN –The beginning of Grand Island Central Catholic’s 34th state tournament appearance started fast.
The Class C-1, No. 1 Crusaders started with an 11-0 lead against Kearney Catholic.
That helped GICC advance to the Class C-1 state semifinals after defeating the Stars 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lucy Ghaifan powered the Crusaders with 15 kills, while Gracie Woods chipped seven kills with five aces serves.
GICC takes on Minden at 3 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
