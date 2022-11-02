 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Central Catholic sweeps Kearney Catholic, moves into C1 semifinals

110322-gii-sports-giccvb-jrs-p4

Grand Island Central Catholic's Lucy Ghaifan and Hadlee Hasselmann celebrate a point against Kearney Catholic during the Class C1 State Volleyball Championships Wednesday.

 JOSH SALMON THE INDEPENDENT

LINCOLN –The beginning of Grand Island Central Catholic’s 34th state tournament appearance started fast.

The Class C-1, No. 1 Crusaders started with an 11-0 lead against Kearney Catholic.

That helped GICC advance to the Class C-1 state semifinals after defeating the Stars 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lucy Ghaifan powered the Crusaders with 15 kills, while Gracie Woods chipped seven kills with five aces serves.

GICC takes on Minden at 3 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Check back for updates.

